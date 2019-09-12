Massage Envy, #1 Provider of Skincare in the U.S., Announces Strategic Partnership to Help the 50 Million Americans Who Suffer from Acne

"Outside of going to a dermatologist, there aren't many effective options available for acne sufferers to get expert, personalized help with managing their breakouts," said Joe Magnacca, president & CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "But now, by partnering with the biggest name in acne, and Massage Envy, the #1 provider of skincare services, we have created an acne facial that is effective, affordable and accessible to millions of acne sufferers across the nation in over 1,150 locations."

"Ninety-seven percent of users said they have seen a reduction in blemishes," added Magnacca.

Additionally, a recent study of 2,500 Americansiii commissioned by Massage Envy also revealed that more than three-quarters (79%) of adult acne sufferers surveyed feel negative emotions about their skin.

"People shouldn't have to suffer through the emotional toll that acne can take. With the help of a skin care expert, people can finally get the facial they need under the guidance of a licensed esthetician to work on controlling the effects of acne," said Magnacca.

The Acne Facial Series powered by Proactiv is a six to 12-week esthetician-guided facial series (based on weekly or bi-weekly appointment scheduling), where acne sufferers are paired with a licensed esthetician who consults with them on their skin, delivers six customized facials, makes recommendations on how to address breakouts, shows them how to use at-home products, and adjusts the acne sufferer's facial routines based on how their skin is reacting to the program. Purchasing the series does not require a membership and includes (1) 60-Minute session that includes a consultation and a 30-Minute facial session, five (5) in-clinic acne facials and one 30-day Proactiv at home product kit.

The survey results from the study commissioned by Massage Envy also revealed that three-in-five acne sufferers are unsure whether their skincare regimens are effective. Two-thirds (64%) of acne sufferers reported that they believe skin issues are best addressed by a professional and most (62%) feel they need professional guidance.

"Our goal is to move beyond the days of buying product off the shelf and hoping for the best – we listened, and people need guidance. Estheticians at Massage Envy franchise locations are here to provide a highly-customized experience that guides acne sufferers on their journey to clearer skin," said Magnacca.

Massage Envy is currently testing the Acne Facial Series in four markets – Dallas, Indianapolis, Arizona and Mississippi – and anticipates the cost of the series will be somewhere between $330 and $385. The series will be available at all Massage Envy locations nationwide in early 2020.

For more information about the Acne Facial Series Powered by Proactiv, visit https://www.massageenvy.com/skin-care/acne-facial-series/.

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and, does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised location nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care service. Massage Envy franchisees are, collectively, the largest employer of massage therapists and estheticians, with more than 35,000 dedicated wellness professionals that provide best-in-class service to over 1.65 million members. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

