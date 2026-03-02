Massage Envy Announces Evolution of Body Care Services to Meet Consumer Demand for More Personalized, Outcome-Driven Experiences

Evolved approach builds on the brand's commitment to reimagining skin care, massage, and assisted stretch services around guests' goals rather than specific techniques

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, today announced an evolution of its core body care services, advancing the brand's long-term shift from traditional service categories toward more personalized, outcome-driven experiences in both skin and body care. The approach reflects how consumers are increasingly choosing wellness services based on the results they want to achieve and how they want to feel, rather than on specific service techniques alone.

The evolution is informed by industry research from the American Massage Therapy Association's 2025 Massage Profession Research Report, along with custom consumer research conducted by Lisa W. Miller and Associates in May 2025 among Massage Envy members and guests.

With this approach, the Massage Envy brand is organizing body care around three common areas that members and guests bring to their sessions:

Relaxation & Stress Relief (Massage and Assisted Stretch): For those seeking time to unplug, unwind, and recharge, these services focus on promoting relaxation, easing everyday tension, and supporting overall well-being.

Relief from Everyday Aches & Muscle Tension (Massage and Assisted Stretch): Focused on addressing discomfort in specific areas, these services emphasize easing everyday pain and muscle tension through targeted, results-focused care.

Improved Flexibility & Mobility (Assisted Stretch): Designed to support ease of movement and range of motion, these services help guests stay limber and move more comfortably as part of an ongoing wellness routine.

Services supporting each area may include massage, assisted stretch, or a combination of approaches, depending on individual preferences and availability at participating franchised locations. In every session, members and guests work with skilled service providers to personalize their experience and help focus on the results they're seeking.

"This framework is designed around how people actually use massage and body care as part of their everyday wellness," said Nicole Pelishek, Vice President of Innovation for Massage Envy Franchising. "Rather than asking guests to choose a service by name or technique, we're encouraging conversations about goals, preferences, and outcomes so service providers can personalize each session in a way that feels right for the individual."

To support that experience, Massage Envy has also introduced a Body Care Quiz to help members and guests explore options aligned with their personal goals and begin more informed conversations with service providers during the intake process.

"For more than two decades, the Massage Envy brand has believed that massage is an essential part of self-care—not an occasional luxury," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "As expectations around wellness continue to evolve, we're staying focused on what matters most: helping people feel better through personalized care delivered by experienced, dedicated professionals—and making that care accessible enough to be part of a consistent routine."

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. Franchise locations have together delivered more than 235 million services across its skin care and body care offerings.

