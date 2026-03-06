Massage Envy Announces Scholarship Sweepstakes Winners

Five monthly winners receive $2,500 scholarship to attend massage school of their choice

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Massage Envy, the #1 provider of massage across its franchise network, and national leader in skin care, announced the winners of its January 2026 Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists.

Since launching the program in 2022, Massage Envy Franchising has awarded $840,000 in scholarships to 336 students pursuing careers in massage therapy — expanding access to education and strengthening the future of the profession.

The January 2026 sweepstakes winners are:

Emily M.

Brandi N.

Lena S.

Maria V.

Kenneth B.

"There's something powerful about supporting someone at the very beginning of their career," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "These students represent the future of massage therapy, and it's an honor to help remove financial barriers so they can focus on building the skills and confidence that will define their careers."

To be eligible to enter for a chance to win a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to www.massageenvy.com/scholarship. Scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation from massage school.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. residents, 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) and have not been confirmed as a winner in a Massage Envy Sweepstakes in the last twenty-four months as of date of entry. See Official Rules at massageenvy.com/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begin January 2, 2026, and ends December 31, 2026. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations that have together delivered more than 235 million services across its skin care and body care offerings.

