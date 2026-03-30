Massage Envy Announces Scholarship Sweepstakes Winners

Five monthly winners receive $2,500 scholarship to attend massage school of their choice

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Massage Envy, the #1 provider of massage across its franchise network, and national leader in skin care, announced the winners of its February 2026 Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists.

Since launching the program in 2022, Massage Envy Franchising has awarded $812,500 in scholarships to 325 students pursuing careers in massage therapy — expanding access to education and helping strengthen the future of the profession.

The February 2026 sweepstakes winners are:

Jonnika P.

Brenda W.

Marcella S.

Collin L.

Carly C.

"There's real momentum that starts when students are able to focus on their training without the added pressure of financial barriers," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "Massage Envy is proud to support these students at a pivotal moment in their journey and to play a role in helping them move confidently into their careers."

To be eligible to enter for a chance to win a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to www.massageenvy.com/scholarship. Scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation from massage school.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. residents, 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) and have not been confirmed as a winner in a Massage Envy Sweepstakes in the last twenty-four months as of date of entry. See Official Rules at massageenvy.com/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begin January 2, 2026, and ends December 31, 2026. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations that have together delivered more than 235 million services across its skin care and body care offerings.

SOURCE Massage Envy