Massage Envy Appoints Abe Hong as Chief Technology Officer

Technology leader to drive digital innovation and support franchise network growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care, today announced the appointment of Abe Hong as chief technology officer. In this role, Hong will lead the company's technology strategy, digital transformation, cybersecurity and enterprise systems, with a focus on supporting franchisees, enhancing the member and guest experience, and advancing the brand's digital capabilities.

"Abe is a proven technology leader with deep experience supporting complex, multi-site businesses," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "His ability to align technology strategy with business goals, combined with his collaborative leadership style, will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our digital capabilities and support growth across the franchise network."

Hong brings more than 25 years of experience leading global technology organizations, with deep experience supporting multi-site businesses across retail, hospitality, and service-based industries. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Learning Care Group, where he led enterprise technology, digital platforms and AI strategy. Prior to that, he held executive leadership roles including Chief Operations Officer at Technologent, Chief Information Officer at Discount Tire and Red Rock Resorts, and senior technology leadership roles at Starbucks and Russell Investments.

"I'm excited to join a brand that is so focused on supporting franchisees and delivering meaningful experiences for members and guests," said Hong. "I look forward to working with the team to build on the company's strong foundation and continue advancing its technology capabilities to support long-term growth."

Hong is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and served as a Captain in the U.S. Army.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 235 million services across its skin care and body care offerings. For more information, visit www.MassageEnvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE Massage Envy