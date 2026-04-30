Massage Envy Announces Third Year of Support for The Skin Cancer Foundation's Destination Healthy Skin Program

During Skin Cancer Awareness Month and beyond, Massage Envy supports skin cancer prevention and regular screenings through the Foundation's Destination Healthy Skin program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in skin care and the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, today announced its continued support of The Skin Cancer Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps educate people on skin cancer awareness, early detection, treatment and effective sun protection.

Ahead of National Skin Cancer Awareness Month in May, the brand donated $20,000 to The Skin Cancer Foundation to support its Destination Healthy Skin program, marking the third consecutive year of support. The program provides free skin cancer screenings and educational resources to people across the U.S.

During May, Massage Envy will highlight The Skin Cancer Foundation's work across the franchise network, including displaying QR codes at the front desk to allow members and guests to donate directly to the Foundation and learn more about skin cancer prevention. Select professional sunscreen products will be offered at 20% off from May 1–31, reinforcing the importance of daily sun protection.

"Encouraging members and guests to prioritize self-care is a key part of the Massage Envy mission, and the brand's continued support of The Skin Cancer Foundation and Destination Healthy Skin helps bring that commitment to life in communities across the country," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "Skin Cancer Awareness Month is a powerful reminder that prevention and early detection matter—and programs like Destination Healthy Skin make those resources more accessible to the people who need them."

The Destination Healthy Skin program travels around the country each year, bringing free skin cancer screenings and educational resources directly to communities. The program's 38-foot mobile RV features two private exam rooms where volunteer dermatology providers conduct free, full-body skin cancer screenings, with no appointment necessary.

Since its launch, the Destination Healthy Skin program has provided more than 34,000 free screenings, identified over 13,700 potential skin cancers and precancers—including 672 suspected melanomas—and distributed educational materials and sun protection products to more than 116,000 people. In 2026, the program will visit approximately 40 cities across the U.S., continuing its mission to expand access to early detection and prevention.

"One out of five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70, and as we prepare for National Skin Cancer Awareness Month in May and the 2026 Destination Healthy Skin program, we're grateful for Massage Envy's support that will help us continue our important mission," said Staci Pierson, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at The Skin Cancer Foundation.

To view the Destination Healthy Skin schedule or learn more about early detection and prevention, visit SkinCancer.org.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 235 million services across its skin care and body care offerings. For more information, visit www.MassageEnvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE Massage Envy