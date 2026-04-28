Massage Envy Brings Expanded Body Care and Skin Care Experience to Refreshed Midtown West Location

Updated space reflects the brand's continued evolution toward more results-driven body care and skin care, with expanded service offerings and self-guided options

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in skin care and the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, today announced a refreshed Massage Envy Midtown West franchised location in Manhattan, New York, bringing to life the brand's continued shift toward more personalized, outcome-driven wellness.

The updated location reflects how the Massage Envy brand is evolving to help members and guests start with what they want to achieve and connect those goals to services that support them. By bringing body care, skin care, and self-guided wellness experiences together in one place, the Midtown West location makes it easier to build routines that fit into everyday life and deliver results.

"Over the past few years, the brand has built strong momentum around reshaping how people experience body care and skin care as part of their everyday lives," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "The Midtown West location reflects that evolution, offering more ways for guests to engage with those services as their needs and expectations continue to change."

At the Midtown West location, guests can now experience a broad set of options designed to support different wellness goals and preferences, including:

Results-Driven Body Care

Concern-focused massage and assisted stretch services that address each guest's goals, whether that is relaxation and stress relief, relief from everyday aches and tension, or improved flexibility and mobility.

Concern-focused massage and assisted stretch services that address each guest's goals, whether that is relaxation and stress relief, relief from everyday aches and tension, or improved flexibility and mobility. Self-Guided Wellness Experiences

New technology that gives guests more flexibility and control over how they care for their bodies while complementing hands-on services, including: Aescape robotic massage — a personalized, self-guided massage experience powered by advanced robotics and AI technology, allowing guests to adjust pressure and focus areas in real time. Full-body LED red light therapy, energized by LightStim ® — a relaxing, non-invasive treatment on a warm light therapy table using multiple wavelengths of red and infrared light to temporarily relieve arthritic and other minor aches and pains, relax muscles, and increase the body's blood circulation. Includes a LightStim® ProPanel for the face.

New technology that gives guests more flexibility and control over how they care for their bodies while complementing hands-on services, including: Results-Driven Skin Care

Advanced skin care services designed to address the most common skin concerns: Age-Defying, Clarifying Acne, Tone-Balancing, Brightening, and Calming. A full menu of facials, chemical peels, and Nourishing Light treatments is available, along with targeted enhancements for the eyes, lips, and neck and décolleté area to help tailor each service and deliver more targeted results.

Together, these offerings create a more connected experience, helping members and guests more easily address their individual goals in ways that fit their preferences and routines.

The refreshed Midtown West location also reflects the perspective of longtime franchise owner Rita Ewing.

"I've proudly owned and operated the Midtown West location for more than a decade, and over that time, I've had the privilege of getting to know our guests and grow alongside this vibrant community," said Rita Ewing, franchise owner. "What excited me most about the refresh was the opportunity to reimagine the space to reflect both the Massage Envy brand and the energy of Midtown West—creating a modern, welcoming environment that aligns with how our guests move through their day, whether they're stopping in quickly or taking time to reset."

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 235 million services across its skin care and body care offerings. For more information, visit www.MassageEnvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE Massage Envy