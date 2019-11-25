Massage Envy Appoints Beth Stiller as Chief Executive Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the largest provider of therapeutic massage and skin care services in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has promoted Beth Stiller, most recently Massage Envy's Chief Commercial Officer, to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Ms. Stiller joined Massage Envy in 2016 and has more than 20 years of global and domestic experience in retail, branding, merchandising and management. She is a driver of retail and product innovation with a proven track record of achieving results through motivating teams and influencing positive change.

She succeeds Joe Magnacca, who has resigned. Mr. Magnacca acknowledged having engaged in a brief consensual relationship with an employee. He brought this information to the attention of the company's Board of Directors, which conducted an investigation. While the individual confirmed that the relationship was consensual, Joe and the Board determined it is in the best interest of the company and its franchisees for him to step down at this time. The company is deeply committed to upholding the highest personal and professional standards across its business and this was the right action to achieve that outcome.

"We are fortunate to have a proven leader of Beth's caliber and experience to step into the CEO role as Massage Envy continues to deliver against its mission to provide professional and affordable wellness services for our franchisees' 1.5 million members," said Patti Larchet, Executive Chair of Massage Envy's Board. "With more than two decades of global and domestic experience in retail, branding, merchandising and management, Beth has a deep understanding of the brand, the business and the opportunities ahead."

"Massage Envy is an outstanding company and I am excited to take on this expanded role," said Ms. Stiller. "Working alongside our leadership team, franchisees, therapists and suppliers, I look forward to continuing to grow the Massage Envy brand, while fostering high-quality service and a superior customer experience at our locations across the country."

About Beth Stiller

Ms. Stiller is Chief Executive Officer of Massage Envy. She previously served as the company's Chief Commercial Officer, where since April 2016 she was responsible for developing proprietary services and products to bring wellness solutions to the franchisees' 1.5 million members.

Prior to joining Massage Envy, Ms. Stiller spent six years at Walgreens and Duane Reade where she led product development, brand management and sourcing activities for a $4.7 billion multi-brand portfolio.

About Massage Envy

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. The Massage Envy franchise network is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care service. Massage Envy franchisees are, collectively, the largest employer of massage therapists and estheticians in the U.S. with more than 35,000 dedicated wellness professionals that provide best-in-class service to over 1.5 million members. Massage Envy is a national franchisor that does not own or operate any Massage Envy locations. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

