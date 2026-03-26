MASSAGE ENVY BUILDS ON 2025 MOMENTUM AHEAD OF ANNUAL PERFORMANCE SUMMIT

As the brand prepares to convene franchisees from across the nation, Massage Envy highlights innovation in skin and body care, digital engagement, and investment in the future workforce

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in skin care and the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, today announced highlights from 2025 as it prepares for its 2026 Annual Performance Summit, using the moment to reflect on progress and align around the next phase of growth.

In 2025, the Massage Envy brand continued to deepen product and service offerings designed to deliver personalized results for members and guests.

"That focus continues to guide how we're building the business," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "From evolving the brand's services and expanding digital access to investing in the future workforce, our priority is making wellness more accessible, meaningful, and sustainable for the people and communities our franchisees serve."

Founded in 2002, the Massage Envy franchise network has collectively grown to include more than 1 million members and has delivered over 235 million services, reflecting the scale and reach of the brand today.

One example of that momentum is the ongoing evolution of the brand's skin care offerings. Building on over 17 years of skin care expertise, Massage Envy continues to set the standard for making personalized skin care convenient and accessible for members and guests.

Early in 2025, the brand rolled out an exclusive collaboration with Persimmon.life at select franchised locations in California, Arizona, and Texas, offering access to premium injectable treatments, including SmartTox®, also known as XEOMIN® and IncobotulinumtoxinA, designed to smooth upper facial lines.





In March, Massage Envy expanded its advanced skin care options with the introduction of the Zero Downtime Peel, a professional peel designed to visibly refresh and rejuvenate skin with little-to-no expected peeling or redness—allowing members and guests to address common skin concerns without interrupting their daily routines.





In July, the brand introduced Results-Driven Facials, an evolved, concern-based approach to skin care focused on the outcomes members and guests care about most. Designed around the most common skin care concerns, the collection includes five targeted services — Age-Defying, Clarifying Acne, Tone-Balancing, Brightening, and Calming — creating a more intuitive and personalized experience.





Building on this concern-based foundation, Massage Envy continued to expand its Results-Driven skin care portfolio throughout the year with services designed to deepen results across the same five skin care goals. Results-Driven Peels pair four of the concern-specific categories with chemical peels, while Results-Driven Nourishing Light treatments pair each of the five concern-specific categories with a facial, LED light therapy, and a cooling globe facial massage for a more elevated, technology-supported experience.

To help members and guests navigate these options, the brand introduced a digital skin care quiz to guide individuals toward the Results-Driven facial routine suited to their goals. The expanded skin care portfolio is supported by best-in-class professional products from trusted vendors including PCA SKIN and Marini Skin Solutions.

"This evolution reflects the brand's commitment to making skin care more personalized, accessible, and results-driven," said Nicole Pelishek, Vice President of Innovation for Massage Envy Franchising. "By focusing on the concerns that matter most, locations are helping members and guests build routines they can feel confident in, supported by trusted professionals."

The Massage Envy brand continues to strengthen its core body care offerings by responding to how members and guests are using massage to support everyday wellness, recovery, and relaxation.

Earlier this month, the brand announced the evolution of body care to Results-Driven Body Care. The reimagined approach organizes massage and stretch services around three common concerns members and guests bring to their sessions: relaxation, relief from everyday aches and muscle tension, and improved flexibility and mobility.

Many of those same concerns drove innovations in products and services throughout 2025. Franchised locations reported record growth in Hot Stone services, reflecting sustained demand for services that combine relaxation with deeper pressure to help ease everyday aches and pains. Interest also continued to grow in Full Body LED Light Therapy, as more franchised locations opted into the technology-driven service and guests incorporated LED treatments into their broader wellness routines. Additional body care options such as CBD and Customized Cupping also gained popularity over the past year, giving therapists more tools to tailor sessions to individual needs.

As part of the ongoing exploration of new ways to meet consumer demand, the brand also launched a limited test of Aescape, a self-guided robotic massage experience. The pilot reflects the brand's continued focus on accessibility, personalization, and consistency while complementing the hands-on care delivered by licensed massage therapists.

The brand's emphasis on experience translated into solid growth in guest satisfaction across the franchise network. In 2025, average Net Promoter Scores increased by more than four points year over year, moving the brand solidly into the highest tier of customer experience performance. That same sentiment was evident in public feedback, with nearly 96,000 Google reviews submitted during the year and an average rating of 4.78 out of 5 stars.

"A core focus for franchisees and their teams is creating moments that matter for every member and guest," said Schrader. "Those moments deepen the connection to the communities they serve and are reflected in the trust guests continue to place in the brand."

Alongside that focus on experience, Massage Envy continues to invest in digital tools that make it easier for members and guests to engage with the brand on their own terms. Franchised locations saw a banner year for online bookings, with members and guests completing more than four million bookings through the brand's website and mobile app. The milestone underscores the brand's continued focus on convenience and accessibility, making it easier for individuals to incorporate regular wellness into their routines. The brand expects this momentum to continue as it adds new tools to further enhance the digital booking experience.

The Massage Envy brand continues its long-term investment in the future of the massage therapy profession, with total funding surpassing $1.3 million since the program's launch. Since 2022, the brand has funded $800,000 in scholarships to 320 aspiring massage professionals to help support their education and career development. In addition, the brand has funded a grant program through the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), which has awarded $350,000 to massage schools across the U.S., helping to attract dedicated students, deliver high-quality training, and prepare the next generation of skilled massage therapy professionals.

"Massage therapy is built on skilled, passionate professionals, and the future of the industry depends on supporting them from the very beginning," said Schrader. "By investing in education and training, we're continuing to strengthen the profession as a whole and ensure the next generation of massage therapists has the opportunity to build meaningful, lasting careers."

Beyond its investment in the future of the profession, the Massage Envy brand also supports the communities it serves through a range of franchise-wide initiatives. In 2025, the brand worked with organizations including The Skin Cancer Foundation during Skin Cancer Awareness Month and Susan G. Komen during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, encouraging members, guests, and teams at franchised locations to participate in awareness and fundraising efforts. During the holiday season, the Massage Envy brand teamed up with GlamourGals for the My Dear Friend campaign, helping send nearly 26,000 handwritten holiday cards to seniors experiencing isolation.

"The brand's progress is driven by the dedication of franchisees and teams in Massage Envy franchised locations who deliver exceptional care to members and guests every day," said Schrader. "Their commitment makes everything we do possible and continues to drive the brand forward."

The 2026 Annual Performance Summit brings that collective effort into focus, as the franchise network comes together to share insights, celebrate progress, highlight top performers, and build on that momentum to drive continued growth, strong performance across the network, and meaningful results for members and guests.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations across the U.S. that have together delivered more than 235 million services across its skin care and body care offerings.

SOURCE Massage Envy