Massage Envy Celebrates Grand Opening of New Concept Clinic in Mesa, Arizona Featuring State-of-the-Art Services and Technology

With the evolution of self-care into a total body wellness practice for the face and body, Massage Envy has reimagined a holistic experience for consumers at the new concept clinic. Located in Mesa, Arizona, a short distance where the Massage Envy concept was founded two decades ago in Scottsdale, this first-of-its-kind franchise delivers skin care, massage and recovery services all within a stunning, modern space.

"Massage Envy maintains its leadership in the wellness industry by partnering with our franchise system to deliver best-in-class services to guests and members," says Beth Stiller, CEO, Massage Envy Franchising. "This new clinic concept opening is a significant step in the brand strategy and underscores the brand's ongoing commitment to convenient and affordable wellness service options for skin care, massage and recovery."

At the new clinic, guests and members can experience:

Open-Concept Skin Care Suite: The brightly lit space showcases a plethora of new and well-loved service offerings available at Massage Envy. With this open concept, members and guests can watch as advanced skin care devices and products are used to create the ultimate skin care experience for patrons. Licensed Estheticians curate a specialized home care routine right in the space to provide members and guests with recommendations designed to get results at home using professional products available for purchase.

New Body Care Technology: The state-of-the-art recovery zone features innovative body care technologies to help guests on their road to total body wellness. The Massage Envy Mesa franchise is proud to be at the forefront of this wellness revolution, offering a first look at cutting-edge technologies including HydroWave Custom Massage, Dual Sweep Rapid Tension Relief, Full Body LED Light Therapy, Compression Therapy and Therasound Experience.

State-of-the-Art Service Rooms: These rooms feature massage tables that include enhanced technology to stimulate the senses, from heat to vibration to sound. Patented technology provides support and comfort for each user.

"As a long-time multi-unit franchise owner, I am thrilled to unveil Massage Envy's newest clinic concept here in Mesa," said Sam Biggs, Massage Envy Mesa Franchise Owner. "Being a first-hand witness to the brand's development for over the last two decades, I am proud to be part of a pilot clinic concept that is intended to help revolutionize the wellness space."

The Massage Envy new concept franchise is now open at 6626 East McKellips Rd. For more information about the new Mesa clinic please visit https://locations.massageenvy.com/arizona/mesa/6626-east-mckellips-rd.html. To find a nearby Massage Envy franchise, please visit https://locations.massageenvy.com/.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services and is 100% franchise-owned. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,000 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow us on Instagram, X and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

SOURCE Massage Envy

Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d'un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l'utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l'envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.