Massage Envy Franchised Locations Now Hiring Thousands Of Massage Therapists: Massage Envy Launches Virtual National Career Week

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Massage Envy – the nation's No. 1 provider of massage and skin care services in the U.S. across its franchise network – kicks off National Career Week as its franchised locations seek thousands of Massage Therapists. More than ever, Americans are relying on massage to help cope with the physical and emotional stress caused by the pandemic, pushing therapist demand to an all-time high.

National Career Week runs through Friday, May 7th. Franchised locations across 49 states are hiring compassionate therapists to play a crucial role in the post-pandemic return to normal.

"Massage Envy 's mission is to help people feel their best, and this is the biggest reason I was so excited to join the brand during a global pandemic," said Julie Cary, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer of Massage Envy. "Our franchisees help their members and guests with a nurturing culture of care combined with a deep commitment to health and safety. I'm excited to be part of a company that's propelling the brand forward as our franchisees hire thousands of talented massage therapists across the country."

According to a recent study by the American Massage Therapy Association, those entering the field have incredibly high career satisfaction:

98% of massage therapists reported they are happy they entered the profession.

99% also believe their work has a positive impact on their clients.

Massage therapists rated "helping clients feel better" as the most important factor in their job satisfaction.

"In addition to this career satisfaction, we're seeing strong and growing customer demand for massage and skincare services at our franchised locations," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy's Chief Executive Officer. "The need for massage therapists today is tremendous."

Working at a Massage Envy franchised location can provide a variety of benefits:

A CULTURE OF CARE : At its core, the Massage Envy franchise network is a community of healers and wellness professionals united in one purpose: helping people feel their best through regular massage and skin care so they can do more of what they love.



: At its core, the Massage Envy franchise network is a community of healers and wellness professionals united in one purpose: helping people feel their best through regular massage and skin care so they can do more of what they love. SERIOUS SELF-CARE FOR BODY AND MIND : Franchised locations have got your back (and shoulders, wrists, and elbows) with the Self-Care Commitment, offering education and resources to help people keep their body working. And to keep service providers strong, each employee of a franchised location is offered mental wellness resources including 24/7 access to licensed mental health clinicians, all at no cost.



: Franchised locations have got your back (and shoulders, wrists, and elbows) with the Self-Care Commitment, offering education and resources to help people keep their body working. And to keep service providers strong, each employee of a franchised location is offered mental wellness resources including 24/7 access to licensed mental health clinicians, all at no cost. MORE WAYS TO KEEP BODIES WORKING: By customizing care with services like Total Body Stretch and exciting enhancements like Rapid Tension Relief and CyMe Boosts, franchised location Team Members have more ways than ever to help members and guests keep their bodies working. From the front desk to the treatment room, that means more ways for Team Members to learn, earn, and grow as a dedicated wellness professional.



By customizing care with services like Total Body Stretch and exciting enhancements like Rapid Tension Relief and CyMe Boosts, franchised location Team Members have more ways than ever to help members and guests keep their bodies working. From the front desk to the treatment room, that means more ways for Team Members to learn, earn, and grow as a dedicated wellness professional. ONGOING LEARNING TO FEED YOUR MIND : From investing in continuing education for massage therapists at no cost to Team Members to in-depth product training for estheticians…those with a career at Massage Envy can deepen their skills (and pocketbooks!)



: From investing in continuing education for massage therapists at no cost to Team Members to in-depth product training for estheticians…those with a career at Massage Envy can deepen their skills (and pocketbooks!) RECOGNITION & REWARDS: Appreciation for the work Team Members do every day is why the brand has created a host of meaningful awards programs. After all, it's important to celebrate even the smallest of successes.

To take part in National Career Week and discover how you can get back on the path you're passionate about, visit https://www.massageenvy.com/about-us/careers/career-week. #CareerWeekForME

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care service. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

SOURCE Massage Envy

Related Links

http://www.massageenvy.com

