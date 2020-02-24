Massage Envy Helps People Feel Confident in Their Own Skin with National Launch of the NEW Acne Facial Series Powered by Proactiv®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's #1 provider of massage and skin care services in the U.S. across its franchise network, recently commissioned a study revealing nearly 60 percent of Americans don't feel comfortable with their own skin. The study coincides with the national roll-out of the esthetician-guided Acne Facial Series Powered by Proactiv, and comes on the heels of Massage Envy's new skincare campaign, "Start with a Facial."

The study of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Massage Envyi, examined the emotions and attributes that make people feel self-conscious about their appearance and revealed skin issues as the second highest contributor (67%) to having a negative impact on confidence, following overall body image (68%), and outranking ill-fitting clothes (64%) and social media (58%).

Results also found that even memories from childhood can have long-term effects on self-esteem. Forty-six percent of respondents experienced skin problems in their youth and, of those, 81 percent admitted it still plagues their confidence today.

The study reveals that skin confidence issues continue into every-day adult life. Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed have left work early or skipped work due to a bad skin day; half (50%) have left or skipped a date and almost half (45%) have left or skipped school or a party due to skin issues.

"We know acne is the most common skin condition. In fact it affects about 50 million Americans every year," said Beth Stiller, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "As leaders in skincare, our role is not only to provide solutions but to help normalize and remove the stigma around skin conditions, including acne. By partnering with Proactiv, the industry leader in acne treatment, the nationwide launch of the Acne Facial Series is helping to do that."

With so many products and services available, over half of survey respondents (64%) feel lost and have no idea what they're doing in terms of skincare. More than six in 10 surveyed (62%) think they need professional guidance to remedy their skin, but 58 percent are too embarrassed by their current skin condition to make an appointment.

For years Acne Facial Series spokesperson and professional soccer player, Abby Dahlkemper, has struggled with acne. "My struggle with acne affected certain aspects of my life, especially my personal confidence levels," said Dahlkemper. "But after working with Amanda, my Massage Envy esthetician, and going through the Acne Facial Series, my skin has never looked better. I'm more confident now because I know I am looking my best." Abby's testimonial videos can be found here.

"By partnering with Proactiv and Women's Soccer World Champion and role model, Abby Dahlkemper, Massage Envy is in a unique position to provide an accessible and affordable solution while reaching people in an authentic way, and in turn helping positively affect their confidence," added Stiller.

Massage Envy's Acne Facial Series pairs customers with a licensed esthetician who is their dedicated Acne Specialist to help combat stubborn acne, together. The series consists of six customized facials using proven Proactiv acne-treatment products, recommendations on how to address breakouts, and instruction on how to use at-home products, while a licensed-esthetician adjusts the acne client's facial routines based on how their skin is progressing through the program. Purchasing the series does not require a membership and includes (1) 60-Minute session that includes a consultation and a 30-Minute facial session, five (5) in-clinic acne facials and one 30-day Proactiv+® at home product kit. The cost of the series is $349 and is available at participating Massage Envy locations nationwide.

Additional findings from the survey revealed that people are so desperate to never have another breakout that they'd go to extreme lengths to keep their skin permanently clear. Thirty-seven percent of respondents said they would rather relive high school or never eat chocolate again; 35 percent would even be willing to lay down $1,000 cash each year to keep their skin glowing and fresh.

"The Acne Facial Series combines the best of both worlds: A licensed Massage Envy esthetician who understands your individual skin condition, and great, effective products provided by Proactiv®, the biggest name in acne treatment," added Stiller.

A random double-opt in survey of 2,000 Americans was conducted by OnePoll, a market research company and corporate member of ESOMAR and adheres to the MRS code of conduct, January 8, 2020 through January 10, 2020. [i]

Acne is the most common skin condition, affecting some 50 million Americans annually, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. [ii]

