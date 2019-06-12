Massage Envy Introduces Renowned Skincare Services to Enhance Franchise Opportunity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's leading provider of therapeutic massage, assisted stretching and skincare services through its franchise network of nearly 1,200 independently owned and operated franchise locations, spent the beginning of 2019 enhancing its franchise opportunity with new premium skincare offers and a new body care offer.

The wellness franchise recently launched exclusive partnerships with skincare brands Jan Marini and Obagi—filling an ever-growing consumer demand for high-end services and products. Always improving its core massage services, Massage Envy also recently partnered with muscle recovery and rehabilitation equipment company Hyperice to launch the Rapid Tension Relief service.

Massage Envy has evolved from focusing almost exclusively on massage to the all-encompassing wellness brand it is today. Today, in addition to massage, offerings include total body stretch, which Massage Envy introduced to the market in 2018; Rapid Tension Relief, an innovative new offering that combines the human expertise and skill of a licensed massage therapist with the cutting-edge technology of Hyperice's Hypervolt device; and high-end facials, and at-home skincare products with leading providers PCA skin, Obagi and Jan Marini.

Franchisees and executives alike believe the new products and services will attract new clients, get current clients coming in more frequently and ultimately grow its bottom line.

"We want to provide Massage Envy franchises, both current and future, tremendous support and set them up for success with every in-store product and service we offer," said Massage Envy Franchising President and CEO Joe Magnacca. "Partnering with well-known and respected brands like Obagi, Jan Marini and Hyperice gives each of our franchisees a leg up against any competition they may have in their local market."

In October, multi-unit Massage Envy franchisee Atticus Franchise Group (Atticus) introduced Obagi, Jan Marini and Rapid Tension Relief at 18 of its Colorado locations to pilot the new products and services. Relying solely on word-of-mouth marketing, the trio of new, high-end services resulted in:

Increased retail sales : Each store that offered the new products saw an increase of at least 20 percent in retail sales over last year with one store seeing about a 70-percent increase.

: Each store that offered the new products saw an increase of at least 20 percent in retail sales over last year with one store seeing about a 70-percent increase. Upsurge in customer rebooks after one-service clients were seeing immediate results and rebooking while still in the location.

after one-service clients were seeing immediate results and rebooking while still in the location. New clients bringing their business to Massage Envy after being attracted to the wellness aspect.

bringing their business to Massage Envy after being attracted to the wellness aspect. More applicants who were intrigued at the possibility of working with effective skincare solutions.

Ali Maddocks, retail operations manager at Atticus in Colorado, oversaw the pilot program, and she anticipates franchisees around the country seeing similar results.

"Being able to offer products and services from brands that are nationally-recognized and known for their effectiveness & high quality has been a boon for our franchise system," said Maddocks.

While Massage Envy is not quite ready to reveal its future innovations, CEO Joe Magnacca is very excited about offers the company has in the pipeline.

"In 2019 we introduced great new services and products with world-class partners. We intend to do the same in 2020 and I am very excited about the innovations we have in the pipeline. Stay tuned," Magnacca said.

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skincare services. The Massage Envy franchise system is, collectively, the largest employer of massage therapists and estheticians, with more than 35,000 dedicated wellness professionals that provide best-in-class service to over 1.65 million members. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials.

