MASSAGE ENVY LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER NATIONAL ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN FOCUSED ON CREATING AWARENESS OF CAREER OPPORTUNITIES AS A THERAPIST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skincare, today announced the kickoff of "Where Better Careers Begin," the brand's first-ever national advertising campaign to highlight the rewarding career of massage therapy and bring awareness to the career opportunities available to massage therapists at its franchised locations nationwide.

"More and more consumers are focusing on self-care, especially in the wake of the pandemic, and job growth for massage therapists is expected to remain strong for the foreseeable future," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy's chief executive officer. "Franchised owners are hiring thousands of therapists and this advertising campaign is meant to speak directly to those currently in the profession or those who may be thinking about becoming a massage therapist," she said.

To underscore this point, the campaign centers on two real-life therapists employed by Massage Envy franchise owners, Stephanie Hudson and Linn Sandall. Both have previously been recognized as Massage Envy Regional Therapists of the Year for their respective regions. In the 30- and 60-second spots, both speak from the heart about why they were drawn to the profession and about their personal experiences and what they find rewarding.

Hudson, a veteran who served in Afghanistan, chose the massage profession as a way to continue serving beyond her military commitment. For Sandall, who for years has suffered through chronic knee pain, the decision to become a therapist came after receiving life-changing massage therapy.

The campaign features a mix of television, online, radio, digital and social ads. The ads were shot on location in Utah in a testimonial-style format, which helps bring to life the personal stories of Hudson and Sandall.

"We wanted to show Linn and Stephanie as the natural, compassionate, professional caregivers that they are. And we wanted to do it in a way that was compelling and illustrates how they are positively impacting peoples' lives through a profession they love," said Mary Landry, senior director of creative services for Massage Envy.

The campaign was created and produced by John Hayes and Cheryl Lindquist of Roscoe Agency in Chicago, and directed by David Holm from Supply & Demand, Inc. of Venice, Calif.

Landry added that the "Where Better Careers Begin" campaign is a follow-on to the brand's skincare campaign, 'Where Better Begins,' that began this past spring. "This latest campaign is a natural progression of the brand's message. We are about helping people," she said.

According to a 2021 study by the American Massage Therapy Association, those entering the massage field have high career satisfaction. Ninety-eight percent reported they are happy they entered the profession; 99% also believe their work has a positive impact on their clients; and those surveyed rated "helping clients feel better" as the most important factor in their job satisfaction.

"We know this brand and this profession have a lot to offer massage therapists, and we hope this campaign will help motivate great people to join with a Massage Envy location, but more importantly, we hope by sharing Linn's and Stephanie's stories, we can inspire people to consider massage therapy as an incredibly rewarding career option," Stiller said.

Stiller added that the brand is seeing strong customer demand for massage at its approximately 1,100 franchised locations across 49 states.

"The need for massage therapists today is tremendous," she said.

For more information about employment with a franchised location, please visit the Massage Envy Careers Page.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 190 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

SOURCE Massage Envy