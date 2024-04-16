Massage Heights Continues Expansion in Home State, New Multi-Unit Agreement to Bring Two Locations to Texas

Husband-Wife Duo Joins Leading Massage Franchise with Plans to Open Two Locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Originally founded in Texas, leading massage and wellness franchise, Massage Heights, inks a multi-unit agreement to continue expanding in their home state. The two new locations will provide an elevated experience to those in the Dallas-Fort Worth region who are seeking personalized wellness treatment options. As consumer's interest in wellness services continue to rise, prospective franchisees are looking to stake their claim within the Massage Heights franchise opportunity.

Behind the signed agreement are first-time franchisees and recent first-time parents, Russell and Norelia Rogers. Following his service in the Air Force, Russell went on to obtain an MBA from Texas Christian University where he built upon the skillset he developed throughout his military experience. Nori is a dedicated registered nurse who holds a deep passion for wellness and serving others, and always desired to share it beyond the walls of the dialysis center she works in. As the duo began to look for a business opportunity they could do together, they crossed paths with Massage Heights and knew it was the perfect fit.

The couple began their wellness journey years ago by visiting a local spa, and they quickly turned into recurring customers. The benefits the two reaped from massage therapy were so lifechanging that Nori began encouraging it in her patients' healthcare routines. The changes they've experienced themselves and witnessed in others became a leading factor in their new business venture.

"My wife and I's first-hand experience with the impact massage therapy can have on one's mental and physical health aligns seamlessly in the mission Massage Heights holds to improve the lives of others through various wellness practices," says Russell. "This is one of the many reasons we're excited to bring an oasis to various communities across the Dallas-Fort Worth area where an elevated wellness experience is made accessible for individuals to incorporate in their everyday lives."

Massage Heights continues to prioritize innovation with its service and retail offerings to meet the changing needs of consumers. As these efforts help drive franchisee profitability, advances in marketing, strong unit economics, and proprietary technology have also contributed to a high-performing sales year.

The International Franchise Association (IFA) reported that service-based industries will lead overall franchise expansion, with beauty, fitness, health and wellness concepts ranking on the top of this list. With the industry primed for increased growth, Massage Heights has identified key target growth markets and has prime territories available nationwide.

"We're always ecstatic to witness growth especially when it's within our home state, where we first opened our doors," says Shane Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Massage Heights. "Establishing a strong connection within the communities that we expand in is immensely important to our brand's mission. We have full confidence Russell and Nori are ideal franchise partners who will utilize their backgrounds and passion for massage therapy to make a difference in the lives of those in the Dallas-Fort Worth area."

