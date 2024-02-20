Massage Heights to Elevate Las Vegas Community with New Signed Agreement, Sparks Next Era of Growth

Leading Massage Franchise Responds to High Demand for its Services, Grows Footprint with Husband-Wife Duo

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the U.S. wellness industry valued at $1.8 trillion, leading massage and wellness franchise Massage Heights brings continued growth to Las Vegas with a signed franchise agreement. Further growing its footprint in Nevada, the new Retreat will provide massage and skin therapy to those seeking personalized wellness treatments outside of the tourist-centric Vegas Strip. As consumers' interest in wellness services continue to rise, prospective franchisees are looking to stake their claim within the Massage Heights franchise opportunity.

Behind the new agreement is husband-wife duo, James and Eshelle Manion. Originally from Idaho, the couple relocated to Las Vegas six years ago. After a close family member used massage therapy to manage her Parkinson's and dementia symptoms, the Manions were inspired to have their next venture be within the wellness industry. In finding Massage Heights and falling in love with the concept, the entrepreneurial duo decided to sign their agreement in honor of the aunt who encouraged this new journey.

Combining Eshelle's marketing and sales background, and her experience as a manager of another massage concept, with James' finance and management expertise, the Manions bring a wealth of knowledge with them to Massage Heights. Becoming a true family business, the Manions' son will also be working in the retreat to spearhead social media and IT operations.

"James and I have experienced first-hand a need for more accessible massage concepts in the area, and we are here to deliver," said Eshelle. "In opening our Massage Heights, we hope to become more engrained in the community and give back to Parkinson's organizations. We are excited to provide the Las Vegas area a solution to the high demand for therapeutic massage and skincare services through a brand with a proven business model."

Massage Heights continues to prioritize innovation with its service and retail offerings to meet the changing needs of consumers. As these efforts help drive franchisee profitability, advances in marketing, strong unit economics, and proprietary technology have also contributed to a high-performing sales year.

The International Franchise Association (IFA) reported that service-based industries will lead overall franchise expansion, with beauty, fitness, health and wellness concepts ranking on the top of this list. With the industry primed for increased growth, Massage Heights has identified key target growth markets and has prime territories available nationwide.

"With the industry poised for aggressive growth, there has never been a more opportune time to join the Massage Heights brand," said Ashley Schuetz, Chief Marketing Officer of Massage Heights. "James and Eshelle embody a deep passion and unwavering commitment to the wellness of others and we are excited to continue to expand the brand's footprint in the Las Vegas market."

Massage Heights is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join its growing brand. To learn about Massage Heights franchise opportunities, visit https://www.massageheightsfranchise.com/ .

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services.

