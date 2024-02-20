Massage Heights to Elevate Las Vegas Community with New Signed Agreement, Sparks Next Era of Growth

News provided by

Massage Heights

20 Feb, 2024, 10:15 ET

Leading Massage Franchise Responds to High Demand for its Services, Grows Footprint with Husband-Wife Duo

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the U.S. wellness industry valued at $1.8 trillion, leading massage and wellness franchise Massage Heights brings continued growth to Las Vegas with a signed franchise agreement. Further growing its footprint in Nevada, the new Retreat will provide massage and skin therapy to those seeking personalized wellness treatments outside of the tourist-centric Vegas Strip. As consumers' interest in wellness services continue to rise, prospective franchisees are looking to stake their claim within the Massage Heights franchise opportunity.

Behind the new agreement is husband-wife duo, James and Eshelle Manion. Originally from Idaho, the couple relocated to Las Vegas six years ago. After a close family member used massage therapy to manage her Parkinson's and dementia symptoms, the Manions were inspired to have their next venture be within the wellness industry. In finding Massage Heights and falling in love with the concept, the entrepreneurial duo decided to sign their agreement in honor of the aunt who encouraged this new journey.

Combining Eshelle's marketing and sales background, and her experience as a manager of another massage concept, with James' finance and management expertise, the Manions bring a wealth of knowledge with them to Massage Heights. Becoming a true family business, the Manions' son will also be working in the retreat to spearhead social media and IT operations.

"James and I have experienced first-hand a need for more accessible massage concepts in the area, and we are here to deliver," said Eshelle. "In opening our Massage Heights, we hope to become more engrained in the community and give back to Parkinson's organizations. We are excited to provide the Las Vegas area a solution to the high demand for therapeutic massage and skincare services through a brand with a proven business model."

Massage Heights continues to prioritize innovation with its service and retail offerings to meet the changing needs of consumers. As these efforts help drive franchisee profitability, advances in marketing, strong unit economics, and proprietary technology have also contributed to a high-performing sales year.  

The International Franchise Association (IFA) reported that service-based industries will lead overall franchise expansion, with beauty, fitness, health and wellness concepts ranking on the top of this list. With the industry primed for increased growth, Massage Heights has identified key target growth markets and has prime territories available nationwide.

"With the industry poised for aggressive growth, there has never been a more opportune time to join the Massage Heights brand," said Ashley Schuetz, Chief Marketing Officer of Massage Heights. "James and Eshelle embody a deep passion and unwavering commitment to the wellness of others and we are excited to continue to expand the brand's footprint in the Las Vegas market."

Massage Heights is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join its growing brand. To learn about Massage Heights franchise opportunities, visit https://www.massageheightsfranchise.com/.

About Massage Heights
The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services.

SOURCE Massage Heights

Also from this source

Massage Heights Co-Founder Shane Evans Steps Back into Role as CEO

Massage Heights Co-Founder Shane Evans Steps Back into Role as CEO

Massage Heights, a leading massage and wellness franchise that provides high-quality massage, skincare and wellness services in more than 115...
Massage Heights Marks Another Milestone with First-Ever Location in New York

Massage Heights Marks Another Milestone with First-Ever Location in New York

Massage Heights, a leading massage and wellness franchise, announces the grand opening of its newest location in Kingston, NY, which marks a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.