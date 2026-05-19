Massimo Group Begins Revenue-Generating Fulfillment for Large-Scale Tractor Supply Retail Program

Initial inventory of more than 1,000 units in stock, with orders scheduled for pickup, supporting Massimo's expected 2026 revenue growth strategy and continued national retail expansion

GARLAND, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles, utility vehicles, and outdoor mobility products, today announced that it has commenced revenue-generating fulfillment activities for its newly authorized in-store SKU program with Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States.

Massimo Motor GKS200 Retail Program

The milestone follows the Company's previously announced authorization for a significant national rollout of a core utility-focused product across Tractor Supply's retail network. With initial inventory of more than 1,000 units now in stock and orders scheduled for pickup, Massimo has advanced from retail authorization into active fulfillment and revenue execution.

Management believes the program has the potential to become an important revenue contributor through the remainder of 2026 as fulfillment volumes, retail sell-through activity, and potential replenishment orders scale. The Company believes this transition from authorization to fulfillment validates Massimo's national retail growth strategy and its ability to convert large-scale retail opportunities into commercial execution.

"This is more than a retail authorization milestone — this is the beginning of revenue execution," said Quenton Petersen, Chief Executive Officer of Massimo Group. "A few months ago, we announced a significant retail opportunity. Today, we have inventory in stock, orders scheduled for pickup, and products beginning to move into the retail channel. We believe this demonstrates to our shareholders that Massimo is not simply announcing growth initiatives — we are executing against them."

Petersen continued, "Tractor Supply is one of the most important retail platforms serving rural lifestyle customers in the United States. We believe our products align strongly with that customer base, and we are proud to support this program with inventory readiness, fulfillment capability, operational execution, and a continued focus on quality and value."

Massimo believes the commencement of fulfillment activities represents another step in its broader 2026 growth strategy, which includes expanding national retail distribution, strengthening inventory availability, supporting sell-through performance, and building opportunities for future replenishment orders, subject to retail performance and mutual agreement.

The Company remains focused on disciplined execution across its retail channel, including fulfillment reliability, product availability, customer support, and continued collaboration with leading national retail partners. Massimo believes this program provides a scalable foundation for meaningful revenue contribution and long-term shareholder value creation.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports products and outdoor utility vehicles. Headquartered in Texas, the Company offers a full lineup of UTVs, ATVs, mini bikes, outdoor recreational products, and utility-focused mobility platforms designed for work, recreation, and lifestyle applications. Massimo is focused on combining operational scale, retail distribution expansion, and product innovation to support long-term growth opportunities across its core markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding expected fulfillment activity, anticipated sell-through performance, potential replenishment orders, future revenue contribution, retail expansion, operational execution, inventory availability, and long-term shareholder value creation, are forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," or similar expressions, and the negatives of those terms.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, retail sell-through performance; customer demand; inventory availability; production, shipping or logistics delays; macroeconomic conditions; inflationary pressures; supply chain constraints; competitive pressures; regulatory developments; retail partner performance; and other risks and uncertainties described in filings made by Massimo Group with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those indicated. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Massimo Group

Investor Relations

[email protected]

4928-2544-8877\2

SOURCE Massimo Group