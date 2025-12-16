Massimo Group Announces Plans to Introduce Sentinel 1500 UTV With Fully Enclosed Cab and Integrated HVAC in Q1 2026

GARLAND, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles, today announced plans to introduce the Sentinel 1500, a next-generation utility task vehicle featuring a fully enclosed factory cab with integrated heating and air conditioning, in Q1 2026 as part of the company's Sentinel Series product roadmap.

Massimo Sentinel 1500 Crew Teaser

The Sentinel 1500 is being developed as a fully enclosed, all-season vehicle, designed to support year-round operation across a wide range of climates while delivering enhanced performance, comfort, and reliability for work and recreational applications.

The Sentinel 1500 is expected to be introduced initially in a four-door crew configuration with seating for up to six passengers. Additional Sentinel 1500 variants are anticipated to follow later in 2026 as part of a phased product rollout.

Integrated HVAC System Developed In-House for All-Climate Performance

A key feature of the Sentinel 1500 is its Massimo-developed heating and air conditioning system, engineered to deliver strong cooling performance, high efficiency, and dependable heating. While Massimo is headquartered in Texas—where extreme heat conditions helped inform system design—the HVAC system is intended to provide consistent comfort and reliability for customers operating in diverse environments.

The HVAC system is being paired with Massimo's upcoming four-cylinder, 1499cc engine platform, which is under development to deliver the power and torque necessary to support both vehicle performance and the demands of a high-capacity climate-control system.

"As we look ahead to 2026, our product roadmap reflects the progress we have made strengthening our development and manufacturing foundation," said David Shan, Chief Executive Officer of Massimo Group. "We believe that the Sentinel 1500 represents a step forward in higher-value, engineering-driven product development, and as we continue to invest in advanced platforms, we are creating a pathway that may support greater manufacturing localization over time, including potential U.S.-based production, as market conditions allow."

Positioned for 2026 Following 2025 Operational Progress

The planned introduction of the Sentinel 1500 follows a year of focused execution during 2025, as Massimo implemented initiatives aimed at strengthening its operating foundation and supporting future product launches. These initiatives included:

Expansion of production capabilities in Vietnam to enhance supply chain flexibility and mitigate tariff exposure

Nearshoring and supplier diversification efforts to improve efficiency, lead times, and quality control

Continued investment in engineering, manufacturing processes, and next-generation vehicle platforms

These actions are intended to support disciplined growth, improved execution, and long-term value creation as the company enters 2026.

Looking Ahead

The Sentinel 1500 remains under development, and additional information regarding specifications, features, and availability is expected to be provided closer to its planned introduction. The Sentinel Series is expected to play an important role in Massimo's 2026 product strategy as the company continues to prioritize innovation, quality, and responsible execution.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability and value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo Group's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo Group's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo Group are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo Group which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo Group may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under "Risk Factors" in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by Massimo Group. Moreover, Massimo Group operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo Group's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

Email: [email protected]

