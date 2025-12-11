Massimo Group to Debut New MVR HVAC Pro Series at the 2026 PGA Show in Orlando, Featuring Fully Enclosed, Climate-Controlled Electric Vehicles

GARLAND, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles, announced today that it will debut its new MVR HVAC Pro Series at the 2026 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida. This next-generation lineup introduces fully enclosed electric vehicles equipped with integrated heating and air conditioning, designed to deliver superior year-round comfort and enhanced utility for both consumer and commercial markets.

The HVAC Pro platform will launch with two advanced models:

Massimo MVR Pro Series

MVR HVAC Pro — Premium Golf & NEV Comfort, All Year Long

The MVR HVAC Pro is engineered for golf courses, resorts, planned communities, and neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) users who want consistent comfort and performance in every season.

Key highlights include:

Fully enclosed, weather-sealed cabin with integrated HVAC for year-round usability

for year-round usability Available AGM or high-performance Lithium battery systems

Quiet, efficient electric driveline ideal for golf and on-road NEV environments

Automotive-style interior with improved ergonomics and visibility

Enhanced safety and environmental protection for cold, heat, rain, and wind

"With the MVR HVAC Pro, we're elevating the on-course and NEV driving experience," said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. "This model offers true comfort in any season while maintaining the efficiency golfers and community users expect."

MVR HVAC Cargo Max Pro — A Climate-Controlled Workhorse for Municipal & Commercial Fleets

The MVR HVAC Cargo Max Pro is purpose-built for demanding work environments where reliability, operator comfort, and all-weather operation are critical. Ideal applications include municipalities, universities, security operations, corporate campuses, hospitality fleets, and industrial facilities.

Key highlights include:

Fully enclosed HVAC-equipped cab for operator safety and productivity in all weather

for operator safety and productivity in all weather Choice of AGM or Lithium power options to suit fleet requirements

to suit fleet requirements Utility-focused chassis and cargo capability for tools, equipment, and payloads

Quiet, zero-emission operation suitable for indoor or outdoor use

Lower operating costs compared to traditional gas-powered fleet vehicles

"The Cargo Max HVAC Pro delivers meaningful operational value to organizations that rely on electric utility vehicles year-round," added Shan. "This launch significantly expands Massimo's presence in the commercial EV segment."

Massimo Group at the 2026 PGA Show

Both MVR HVAC Pro and MVR HVAC Cargo Max Pro will be showcased at the 2026 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, where attendees can experience the new HVAC system, upgraded cabins, and expanded electric powertrain options firsthand.

Dealers, distributors, fleet managers, and municipal buyers are encouraged to schedule in-booth meetings and product demonstrations.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability, and value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo Group's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo Group's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo Group are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo Group which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo Group may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under "Risk Factors" in filings with the SEC made by Massimo Group. Moreover, Massimo Group operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo Group's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

Email: [email protected]

