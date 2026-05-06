Massimo Group Launches Sentinel 770 HVAC as Part of Sentinel Product Line Targeting Approximately US$10 Million in 2026 Revenue

Building on the success of the Sentinel 570 HVAC, the new Sentinel 770 HVAC expands Massimo's sub-$20,000 climate-controlled UTV lineup as dealer orders and fleet interest continue to build

GARLAND, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of utility-focused powersports vehicles, today announced the launch of pre-orders and initial dealer orders for its new Sentinel 770 HVAC UTV, the latest addition to the Company's Sentinel HVAC product line.

The Sentinel 770 HVAC builds on the successful introduction of the Sentinel 570 HVAC and represents the next step in Massimo's strategy to expand its lineup of fully enclosed, climate-controlled utility terrain vehicles at accessible price points.

Massimo Sentinel 770 HVAC UTV

The Sentinel HVAC product line is a newly introduced extension of Massimo's established utility vehicle manufacturing platform and did not contribute meaningful revenue in the prior year. Based on current dealer orders, delivery schedules and market interest, Massimo currently expects the Sentinel product line to generate approximately US$10 million in revenue in 2026, subject to production execution, customer demand, delivery timing and overall market conditions.

Massimo believes the Sentinel Series may become an important near-term revenue driver as the Company continues to expand beyond its traditional product offerings and develop higher-value, feature-rich vehicle platforms.

The Sentinel Series targets a significant gap in the UTV market by offering fully enclosed, factory-integrated heating and cooling systems at price points below US$20,000, compared to comparable HVAC-equipped vehicles from other OEMs that are often priced above US$30,000. The Company believes this pricing strategy opens year-round cabin comfort to a broader customer base, including budget-conscious consumers, commercial operators, municipalities, agricultural users, property owners, and fleet buyers.

"We believe the Sentinel product line represents an important step in Massimo's product evolution and a meaningful opportunity to expand our revenue base," said Quenton Petersen, Chief Executive Officer of Massimo. "The Sentinel 570 HVAC helped validate demand for premium, climate-controlled UTVs at a more accessible price point, and the launch of the Sentinel 770 HVAC gives our dealers another compelling product to serve both consumer and commercial buyers. Based on current visibility, we expect the Sentinel line to generate approximately US$10 million in revenue in 2026."

The Sentinel 570 HVAC and Sentinel 770 HVAC feature fully enclosed cabins with integrated heating and cooling systems, upgraded molded seating, dual touchscreen displays, and independent cooling functionality that allows remote cabin pre-conditioning. This independent cooling capability enables users to remotely activate the system and pre-cool the cabin before operation, providing an important comfort advantage during hot summer months.

The cooling system can utilize AGM or lithium battery configurations, enabling hours of operation without immediate charging. Massimo believes this functionality can improve comfort, productivity, and vehicle utilization in high-temperature environments, particularly across agriculture, ranching, industrial operations, campus mobility, public works and municipal service applications.

The newly launched Sentinel 770 HVAC is expected to be available for delivery later this month, and Massimo has already secured orders from dealers. The Company has also observed increasing interest from fleet buyers seeking cost-effective, all-weather mobility platforms that can support consistent use across varying environmental conditions.

"Fleet and commercial customers are increasingly looking for practical mobility solutions that combine durability, comfort and value," Petersen added. "By offering factory-integrated heating and cooling at an attractive price point, we believe the Sentinel 570 HVAC and Sentinel 770 HVAC position Massimo to capture opportunities with dealers, commercial buyers, and fleet operators who need year-round utility without the premium price tag traditionally associated with HVAC-equipped UTVs."

Massimo's Sentinel HVAC line reflects the Company's broader strategy of leveraging its existing vehicle platform to introduce differentiated product lines that address underserved market segments. While the Company continues to evaluate additional technology applications across its vehicle portfolio, including intelligent and automated vehicle capabilities, Massimo's near-term focus remains on scaling commercial opportunities for the Sentinel 570 HVAC and Sentinel 770 HVAC.

Through this phased product strategy, Massimo is working to strengthen its dealer network, expand fleet channel opportunities, and build a more diversified product portfolio supported by new revenue streams.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a U.S.-based provider of utility-focused powersports vehicles, recreational products, and marine equipment. The Company delivers feature-rich products through a nationwide distribution and service network and is focused on expanding its platform through product innovation, operational execution, and scalable channel development across consumer and commercial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected revenue contribution from the Sentinel product line, product launch timing, delivery schedules, dealer orders, market demand, customer adoption, fleet buyer interest, product performance, channel development, future product applications, platform expansion, and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including production execution, supply chain constraints, delivery timing, customer demand, product performance, competitive dynamics, technology development risks, commercialization timing, regulatory considerations and broader economic conditions, as well as the risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Company Contact

Quenton Petersen

Chief Executive Officer

Massimo Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group