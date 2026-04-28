Massimo Motor Accelerates Fleet Expansion; Strong Demand for HVAC-Equipped Utility Platforms at NAFA 2026

Growing municipal and enterprise engagement supports expanding fleet sales pipeline

GARLAND, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Motor ("Massimo" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of utility-focused vehicles, today announced continued expansion of its fleet sales pipeline following strong engagement at the NAFA 2026 Institute & Expo in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Company reported high levels of interest from municipal, county and commercial fleet operators, with particular focus on its HVAC-equipped Sentinel Series UTVs and MVR Pro Series electric carts. These platforms are designed to support all-weather, high-frequency operational use across environments such as public works, infrastructure maintenance, campus operations and industrial facilities.

Massimo believes its factory-integrated HVAC platforms address a key operational need for fleet customers, enabling consistent vehicle utilization across varying climate conditions. This differentiation is contributing to increased engagement with government agencies and commercial operators evaluating next-generation utility vehicle solutions.

The Company noted growing RFP activity and ongoing discussions with multiple municipalities and county-level agencies regarding potential deployments. In parallel, Massimo continues to expand its presence within industrial and warehousing environments, including recent deliveries to a major global automotive manufacturer supporting internal logistics and facility operations.

"We saw strong engagement at NAFA from fleet operators actively evaluating solutions that can perform reliably across a wide range of operating conditions," said Quenton Petersen, Chief Executive Officer of Massimo. "Our HVAC-equipped Sentinel Series UTVs and MVR Pro Series electric carts are designed to meet these demands, particularly in applications where continuous use, operator comfort and durability are critical."

Mr. Petersen continued, "We are encouraged by the level of interest translating into active discussions and evaluations across both municipal and enterprise customers. As we continue to build our fleet sales pipeline, we believe this segment represents an increasingly important component of our growth strategy, particularly in high-utilization, site-based operating environments."

Massimo remains focused on scaling its fleet sales program nationwide, targeting public sector, commercial, and industrial customers seeking durable, cost-effective mobility solutions. The Company believes its differentiated product offering—combining electric mobility, utility-driven design, and climate-controlled cabins—positions it to address evolving fleet requirements and support long-term growth.

About Massimo Motor

Massimo Motor is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of utility-focused powersports vehicles, including UTVs, ATVs, and electric golf carts. The Company is focused on delivering practical, all-weather mobility solutions designed for commercial, municipal, and recreational use. Through its nationwide dealer network and expanding fleet sales program, Massimo supports a diverse customer base with products engineered for durability, efficiency, and real-world performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding fleet sales pipeline development, customer demand, potential deployments, and future growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, market conditions, customer purchasing decisions, product performance, and broader economic factors, in addition to the risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Company Contact

Quenton Petersen

CEO

Massimo Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group