Massimo Group Expands International Production Through Vietnam Partnership and Launches Lithium-Ion MVR Golf and Utility Carts for 2026

GARLAND, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and products, today announced that production of its new 2026 MVR Golf Cart and MVR Cargo Max Electric Utility Cart has begun in Vietnam.

This strategic collaboration strengthens Massimo's global supply chain and supports the company's ongoing initiatives to enhance production flexibility and expand capacity for its rapidly growing lineup of electric vehicles.

Massimo MVR Series Production In Vietnam

Strategic Vietnam Partnership Enhances Global Capabilities

"Our partnership in Vietnam represents an important milestone in Massimo's continued evolution," said David Shan, Chief Executive Officer of Massimo Group. "By leveraging international manufacturing relationships, we're improving efficiency, lowering costs, and expanding our ability to meet accelerating demand across both recreational and utility markets."

The Vietnam production partnership enables Massimo to increase output while maintaining the company's quality and value standards for its dealer network and end customers worldwide.

Introducing New Lithium-Ion Power Options

Coinciding with this production expansion, Massimo is introducing new Lithium-Ion battery options across its MVR Series electric carts. The upgraded 48V 105Ah system delivers higher performance, longer lifespan, and greater efficiency compared to traditional lead-acid batteries.

Key benefits include:

Significantly reduced weight for improved range and handling

for improved range and handling Faster charging and extended cycle life exceeding 5,000 charge cycles

exceeding 5,000 charge cycles Built-in battery management and safety protections

Maintenance-free, eco-friendly operation

"The addition of lithium power across our MVR lineup reflects the strong feedback we're hearing from dealers and customers," Shan added. "These updates make our products more competitive, more efficient, and better aligned with the future of electric mobility."

Positioned for Growth and Value Creation

Massimo's expansion into Vietnam and adoption of advanced battery technology are expected to improve gross margin performance, strengthen logistics, and support scalable international growth. These initiatives reflect the company's broader strategy to expand global manufacturing partnerships and deliver innovative electric solutions.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a leading manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles, headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's product line includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles designed for performance, reliability, and value. With expanding international manufacturing partnerships, Massimo is building a strong foundation for sustained growth in the global electric mobility market.

