Massimo Group Expands National Retail Footprint with Authorization to Place Core Product Across 1,000 Stores

Initial rollout establishes scalable foundation with opportunity for broader distribution, subject to performance

GARLAND, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles, utility vehicles and related equipment, today announced that a long-standing national rural lifestyle retail partner has authorized one Massimo core product for placement across 1,000 U.S. retail locations.

The initial rollout includes approximately 2,400 units and will be supported through both physical retail stores and the retailer's online sales platform, enabling an integrated, omnichannel sales approach. The 1,000-store authorization represents a significant portion of the retailer's U.S. footprint and establishes a scalable foundation for potential future expansion.

This authorization reflects the continued strength of Massimo's retail partnership and the retailer's confidence in the Company's product performance, operational execution and ability to support national-scale distribution.

The Company believes the initial rollout provides a clear pathway for broader distribution across the retailer's approximately 2,200 U.S. locations, subject to sales performance, inventory turnover and ongoing commercial evaluation. Any potential expansion would be evaluated based on market results and mutual agreement between the parties.

Massimo Group expects the expanded placement of this core product to generate incremental revenue while leveraging existing operational infrastructure, allowing the Company to scale efficiently without materially increasing complexity.

CEO Commentary

David Shan, Chief Executive Officer of Massimo Group, commented: "This authorization represents an important validation moment for Massimo. Launching a single core product across 1,000 stores, supported by both in-store and online channels, demonstrates that our model works at national scale. We view this as the foundation for a repeatable growth framework — one that prioritizes disciplined execution, strong retail partnerships, and performance-driven expansion."

Shan added:

"While we remain focused on execution, we believe this rollout positions the Company well for future opportunities. As performance is proven, this structure creates optionality for broader distribution, meaningful volume growth, and long-term value creation for shareholders."

With continued focus on scalable retail partnerships, disciplined product strategy, and execution across its distribution network, Massimo Group remains committed to building sustainable growth and strengthening its position within the U.S. powersports and utility vehicle market.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports products. Headquartered in Texas, the company offers a full lineup of UTVs, ATVs and mini bikes built for outdoor adventure. Massimo Group is dedicated to providing high-performance, reliable and affordable vehicles for consumers across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo Group's expected retail distribution expansion, anticipated sell-through performance, potential full-chain authorization, and future revenue growth are forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," or similar expressions, and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, retail sell-through performance; changes in consumer demand; macroeconomic conditions; inflationary pressures; supply chain constraints; production or logistics delays; inventory availability; shipping and delivery timelines; regulatory developments; competitive pressures, and other risks and uncertainties, including those under "Risk Factors" in filings with the SEC made by Massimo Group. Moreover, Massimo Group operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo Group's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Quenton Petersen

Vice President

Massimo Group

[email protected]

