Massimo Group Launches Fleet & Commercial Vehicle Program, Anchored by MVR HVAC Electric Vehicle Series

GARLAND, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles, today announced the launch of a dedicated Fleet & Commercial Vehicle Program, marking a strategic expansion beyond traditional retail channels and targeting fleet-focused customers including security operations, municipalities, grounds maintenance, campuses, and commercial facilities.

Massimo MVR Cargo Max HVAC Pro

The new program is designed to support organizations seeking reliable, electric utility vehicles built for high-utilization, year-round operation, with an initial focus on Massimo's newly introduced MVR HVAC electric vehicle series.

Fleet-Focused Product Differentiation

The MVR HVAC series features fully enclosed cabs with heating and air conditioning, offering enhanced operator comfort, productivity, and reliability across a wide range of climates and duty cycles. We believe that this capability positions the MVR platform as a differentiated solution for fleet customers that require consistent performance regardless of weather conditions—an increasingly important factor for public-sector and enterprise users.

Massimo expects the MVR HVAC lineup to play a central role in its fleet program due to its suitability for extended operating hours, reduced downtime, and applications where operator comfort and safety are critical.

Structured Go-To-Market Strategy

As part of the program's rollout, Massimo plans to engage directly with fleet and commercial customers through a combination of national and regional trade shows, targeted outreach, and dedicated fleet-focused sales efforts. These initiatives are intended to accelerate customer engagement, support pilot deployments, and establish long-term relationships with procurement decision-makers.

The fleet program represents a scalable commercial platform designed to support repeat purchasing, multi-unit deployments, and longer vehicle lifecycles compared to traditional consumer retail sales.

Strategic Expansion of Massimo's Growth Platform

"As we continue to evolve our business, fleet and commercial customers represent an important opportunity to expand Massimo's addressable market and strengthen revenue diversification," said David Shan, Chief Executive Officer of Massimo Group. "The launch of our Fleet & Commercial Vehicle Program, supported by the MVR HVAC series, reflects our focus on practical innovation, disciplined execution, and building products that meet the real-world demands of professional users."

Massimo indicated that leadership recruitment and organizational development for the fleet program are underway as the company builds out its commercial sales capabilities.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability and value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo Group's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo Group's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo Group are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo Group which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo Group may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those listed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Massimo Group operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo Group's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group