Massimo Group Launches New E-Commerce Website to Drive Holiday Sales and Strengthen Dealer Integration

GARLAND, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and electric mobility solutions, today announced the launch of its new corporate website and e-commerce platform, designed to enhance the customer experience, support dealer operations, and expand online sales during the critical holiday season.

The new Massimo website allows customers to purchase products such as the Sentinel Series directly online, while providing fulfillment capabilities through local dealers for convenient pickup options. This digital platform adds a major new sales channel for Massimo, expands the company's national visibility, and strengthens the connection between retail customers, dealers, and the corporate sales team.

"Our new website is a key part of our digital transformation strategy," said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. "By integrating a seamless online shopping experience with our dealer network, we're able to enhance convenience for our customers, improve operational visibility for our sales and dealer partners, and continue expanding our retail footprint."

The site emphasizes modern user experience (UX) design, optimized layouts, and high-quality digital assets to provide a visually appealing and efficient shopping environment. The platform is also fully integrated with Massimo's NetSuite ERP system, where the company continues to utilize Claude AI technology to improve performance, analytics, and customer service across its retail and dealer channels.

"With our new e-commerce capabilities, integrated AI and ERP systems, and premium product lines, Massimo is well positioned to drive sales growth through the holidays and into next year," Shan added.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability, and value.

