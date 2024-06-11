Massimo Group Partners with Armlogi for Vehicle Assembly Locations and Delivery in Key Markets

Partnership Enhances Operational Capabilities and Efficiencies by Locating Delivery of Vehicle Components, Assembly and Shipping Closer to Order Destinations, and Complements Garland, TX Warehouse Expansion

GARLAND, Texas, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Armlogi Holding Corp (NASDAQ: BTOC) ("Armalogi"), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider, to provide access to Armlogi warehousing facilities and tailored logistics services for fast order fulfillment of UTVS, ATVs, Go-Karts and Golf Carts.

Armlogi is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market.

Under the agreement, Armlogi will receive containers of Massimo vehicle kits arriving from Asian suppliers at its warehouses in Savannah, GA, Edison, NJ, and Walnut, CA. Massimo will provide vehicle assembly at the warehouses, and Armlogi will supply inventory management, storage services, logistics, and delivery to final order destinations. Armlogi warehouses are equipped with advanced technology and specialized equipment to handle large and bulky items at the safest ISO 9001 industry standards.

"This partnership will enhance our operational capabilities and efficiencies by putting delivery of vehicle components, assembly and shipping closer to order destinations," said David Shan, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Massimo. "Armlogi's impressive warehouse management systems in specialized facilities along with a nationwide delivery reach, will complement our recently announced Garland, TX warehouse expansion efforts. We look forward to working with the team at Armlogi to build a seamless, integrated solution for additional assembly and delivery warehouses to meet the rising demand of our vehicles in key markets across the US."

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With eleven warehouses covering over two million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 286,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor.com and massimomarine.com.

