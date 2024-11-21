Massimo Launches the All-New 2025 Buck 550-6 Crew UTV: Redefining Value in the Powersports Market

Sets a New Standard in the Industry for Comfort, Functionality, and Affordability in the Six-Seater UTV market

GARLAND, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, today announced the launch of its latest 2025 UTV model, the Buck 550-6 Crew, specifically designed to meet the needs of families and outdoor enthusiasts, or light-duty work around a property.

The newly redesigned Buck 550-6 Crew UTV sets a new standard for comfort, functionality, and affordability in the six-seater UTV market. The UTV is purpose-built to cater to a diverse range of consumers, and features a compact and versatile design making it particularly well-suited for the growing demographic of older users. Its low ground clearance eliminates the challenges of entering and exiting the cabin, addressing a longstanding market need.

This model fills a gap in the market for lightweight, comfortable recreational vehicles seating four to six passengers, all while maintaining an MSRP of only $11,999—making it the most affordable option in its class. Additionally, with its unparalleled price-to-performance ratio, the Buck 550-6 Crew satisfies the rising demand for affordable, high-quality UTVs in today's economic climate.

The Buck 550-6 Crew UTV is available for purchase now through one of Massimo's more than 2,800 partner locations.

Highlights of the 2025 Buck 550-6 Crew

All-New Exterior Design: Modernized, streamlined aesthetics combined with durable materials for enhanced impact resistance and visual appeal.

Modernized, streamlined aesthetics combined with durable materials for enhanced impact resistance and visual appeal. 33 HP Engine: Offers smooth and reliable power for both light-duty work and outdoor adventures.

Offers smooth and reliable power for both light-duty work and outdoor adventures. Upgraded GPS Touchscreen Navigation: Standard advanced navigation system for precise route planning and real-time updates during outdoor explorations.

Standard advanced navigation system for precise route planning and real-time updates during outdoor explorations. Four ABS Half-Doors: Enhanced passenger safety and comfort with a durable, secure design as a standard feature.

Enhanced passenger safety and comfort with a durable, secure design as a standard feature. Aluminum Alloy Wheels with All-Terrain Tires: Durable 25-inch tires paired with reinforced aluminum alloy wheels ensure stability and durability across various terrains.

Durable 25-inch tires paired with reinforced aluminum alloy wheels ensure stability and durability across various terrains. Independent Suspension System: Improves ride comfort and performance on uneven surfaces, catering to both casual and rugged use.

Improves ride comfort and performance on uneven surfaces, catering to both casual and rugged use. Complete Lighting System: Includes headlights, taillights, and turn signals for improved visibility and safety, day or night.

"The 2025 Buck 550-6 Crew is meeting market needs with consumer-focused design, and represents our continued commitment to innovation and quality," said David Shan, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Massimo. "This vehicle meets the demands of families, outdoor enthusiasts, and light-duty users, all while offering the most competitive price in the market. We believe this UTV will set a new standard in the industry and drive significant growth for Massimo Motor."

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor.com and massimomarine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the use of proceeds thereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Registration Statement on Form S-1 for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

