Massimo Motor Enhances Production Efficiency with Advanced Robotic Technology; Launches New T-Boss 560L and 760L Models with Winter-Ready Features

GARLAND, Texas, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, today announced the successful ramp-up of its new assembly line, featuring cutting-edge robotic technology designed to streamline production and enhance quality control. This investment reinforces Massimo's commitment to meeting the needs of both its customers and investors as the company prepares for an impactful 2025.

The purpose-built assembly line at Massimo's Garland, Texas facility integrates an Automated Guided Robots ("AGRs") conveyance system. This innovative technology replaces traditional fixed workstations with highly flexible, automated robots that move vehicles seamlessly along pre-determined pathways throughout the production process. The AGRs can be individually controlled, allowing de-coupling from the assembly line to address timing imbalances between stations, ensuring a smoother and more efficient manufacturing flow.

By implementing this advanced system, Massimo expects to increase assembly efficiency by 50%, reducing manual handling, minimizing labor, and enhancing worker safety. The integration of these technologies represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of product quality.

As part of this enhanced production capability, Massimo Motor has ramped up production of its new T-Boss 560L and 760L models. These units are part of the company's best-selling T-Boss line and now feature a fully enclosed cab with heaters, providing comfort and functionality during harsh winter conditions. These updates were introduced in direct response to customer feedback and underscore Massimo's dedication to innovation and meeting market demand.

The T-Boss 560L and 760L models are ideal for tackling cold-weather tasks, whether on the trail, around the farm, or for general utility purposes. The addition of the cab enclosure with heating capabilities makes these models the perfect choice for customers needing dependable, all-weather vehicles.

David Shan, CEO of Massimo Motor, stated:

"Our investment in advanced robotic technology and the introduction of the new T-Boss 560L and 760L models reflect our commitment to aligning our operations with the needs of our customers and investors. This new assembly process not only enhances production efficiency but also strengthens the quality and reliability of our products. As we continue to innovate, we're proud to deliver vehicles that meet the diverse needs of our customers while driving growth and value for our stakeholders."

The enhancements to the Garland facility's production line are expected to significantly increase output and support Massimo's ability to meet growing demand for its industry-leading T-Boss line of UTVs. The company remains focused on investing in new technologies and innovative solutions to ensure long-term success and sustainability.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Founded in 2020, Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo Group is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor.com and massimomarine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the use of proceeds thereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding future cash needs, future operations, market positions, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by Massimo's subsequent filings, with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

