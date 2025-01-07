Massimo Motor Expands Nationwide Reach with 6th Distribution Center in Illinois

Midwest hub to support Massimo's robust network of partners and customers in the region

GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, today announces the establishment of its sixth distribution center, located in Edwardsville, Illinois. This strategic addition is expected to further strengthen Massimo Motor's logistics network, enhancing its ability to efficiently serve partners and customers across the United States.

The new Edwardsville distribution center is designed with modern logistics operations in mind. Massimo anticipates that it will serve as a key hub in the Midwest, supporting Massimo's robust network of partners and customers in the region. This new facility is expected to create significant logistical efficiencies, including reducing fulfillment times and optimizing expenses for both the company and its partners.

With the addition of this Illinois facility, Massimo Group's nationwide distribution network now includes six strategically located centers: Edison, New Jersey; City of Industry, California; Port Wentworth, Georgia; Houston, Texas; Garland, Texas; and Edwardsville, Illinois. This robust network will assist Massimo in delivering products faster and more efficiently, meeting the growing demand for its highly sought-after powersports and utility vehicles.

David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group, stated:

"The addition of our Edwardsville distribution center represents another key milestone in our mission to enhance service for our partners and customers. We expect this facility to allow us to support growing demand while maintaining our commitment to timely and reliable delivery. With six strategically located distribution centers, we're not only expanding our reach but also reinforcing our dedication to operational excellence."

This new facility exemplifies Massimo's focus on innovation and efficiency, key pillars in its growth strategy. By investing in advanced logistics capabilities, the company believes it is better positioned to meet the needs of its diverse customer base and maintain its commitments for operational excellence.

The Edwardsville distribution center is expected to significantly improve supply chain efficiency, reduce delivery times, and enhance service levels for Massimo's valued partners and customers. This investment underscores the company's commitment to strengthening relationships with its nationwide network of dealers and retailers, ensuring they have the support needed to succeed.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style minibikes. Founded in 2020, Massimo Marine manufactures and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo Group is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000-square-foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor.com and massimomarine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the use of proceeds thereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding future cash needs, future operations, market positions, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the Company's ability to enhance its distribution network; reductions to fulfilment times; the future financial and operational performance of Massimo; Massimo's financial position, including estimated revenues, losses and expenses; and plans and objectives of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by Massimo's subsequent filings, with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

[email protected]

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group