Massimo Releases Feature-Rich T-Boss 1000 UTV

Customers Can Now Work and Play with the Company's Most Powerful and Versatile UTV

GARLAND, Texas, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, today announced the launch of the new T-Boss 1000 UTV, the best equipped and most value-packed UTV in its class.

T-Boss 1000

The Massimo Motor T-Boss 1000 is a powerful and versatile UTV with a perfect blend of utility, performance and capability. The 83hp V-Twin engine provides plenty of power for getting to work sites, hunting grounds and beyond, and it features a durable frame and suspension that can handle rough terrain. Our uniquely redesigned half-door and windshield enhance both safety and comfort for family use. The T-Boss 1000 also has 27-inch All-Terrain tires paired with 13 inches of ground clearance to easily navigate over obstacles.

The T-Boss 1000 is a great choice for those who are looking for a powerful and versatile UTV that can handle any trip. Some specific features of the T-Boss 1000 that make it a great choice for ranchers, hunters and more include:

Powerful engine: The T-Boss 1000 has a powerful 83hp engine that provides plenty of power for getting to work sites and hunting grounds, even if they are located in remote or difficult-to-access areas.

Durable frame: The T-Boss 1000 has a durable frame that can handle rough terrain, giving confidence that it will take riders wherever they need to go.

Power Station: Charge devices, run power tools and stay charged on the go with the included Massimo Power Station

High ground clearance: The T-Boss 1000 is equipped with 27in A/T tires and 13in ground clearance to easily navigate over obstacles such as rocks, logs, and brush.

Winch: The T-Boss 1000 comes with a 4500lb winch that can recover the UTV from deep mud or snow, or remove obstacles from the path.

Large cargo bed: The T-Boss 1000 has a large cargo bed that can hold an ample amount of equipment and supplies.

Comfortable cabin: The T-Boss 1000 has a comfortable cabin that can seat up to three people.

Tow hitch: The T-Boss 1000 has a tow hitch with 2500lb towing capacity. Tow a trailer to bring along all the gear needed for the trip.

"Our new T-Boss 1000 UTV features our original innovative design incorporating the latest technologies," said David Shan, Founder, Chairman & CEO. "This product launch also signifies the beginning of a new partnership with our collaborators in Taiwan. With the highest horsepower we have in this series, this new version is sure to be popular with ranchers and hunters to ensure their next adventure is an unforgettable one."

Visit your local dealer/retailer and see MassimoMotor.com for more details.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor.com and massimomarine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the use of proceeds thereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Registration Statement on Form S-1 for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group