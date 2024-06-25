Massimo Showcases Motor Sports Vehicles at the Outdoor Power Equipment Hoedown at Gaylord Opryland

GARLAND, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, exhibited its Massimo Motor vehicles at the recent Outdoor Power Equipment Hoedown for Mid-States Distributing Company, Inc. ("Mid-States"), held at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, TN.

Established in 1954, Mid-States Distributing Company is the leading Farm, Ranch and Home Retail Cooperative. Its cooperative consists of 36 independent, privately held, financially sound Farm, Ranch & Home retailers ("Members") with approximately 700 retail store locations throughout the United States and Canada generating over $6.5 billion of annual retail sales.

The Outdoor Power Equipment Hoedown provided the opportunity to introduce Massimo Motor vehicles including the T-BOSS 1000, T-BOSS 560, MSA 560, MVR2X Golf Cart, Mini Jeep and Mini Bike to attendees.

"This event provided an excellent opportunity for us to engage with our store partners, discuss business opportunities, and showcase our latest power sports equipment," said David Shan, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Massimo. "Our outdoor booth became a hub of activity as partners visited to see live demonstrations of our products and explore potential collaborations. At the show we secured two new partnerships and are planning to expand our assortment with key Mid-States members.

"Attending events like the Outdoor Power Equipment Show is a testament to Massimo Motor Sports' commitment to investing in and growing with our partners. We believe in the power of face-to-face interactions and hands-on demonstrations to build stronger business relationships and drive mutual success. We look forward to participating in more events like this in the future, continuing to bring innovation and growth opportunities to our partners. Thank you to everyone who visited our booth and contributed to making this event a success," concluded Shan.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 286,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor.com and massimomarine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the use of proceeds thereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Registration Statement on Form S-1 for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

