Massimo to Launch New Automated Vehicle Assembly Robot Line at Texas Factory

Automation Expected to Improve Efficiency by 50% and Enhance Safety for Production of ATV and UTV Vehicles Lines

GARLAND, Texas, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, today announced the adoption of a new automated vehicle assembly robot line. The robot line is expected to be installed in the coming weeks at its 376,000 square foot factory in Garland, Texas to support production of its ATV and UTV vehicles lines.

The purpose-built production line integrates an automated flexible conveyance system utilizing Automated Guided Robots ("AGRs") that move vehicles along the assembly line, guided through the facility along pre-determined pathways. The AGRs replace the traditional fixed workstations for work-in-process movement during manufacturing operations. Each Robot can be individually controlled, enabling de-coupling from the assembly line when needed, such as smoothing station-to-station timing imbalances. Massimo expects the new process will increase assembly efficiency by 50% by minimizing manual handling, decreasing labor and enhancing safety for assembly line workers.

"The completion of the new automated assembly line and vehicle manufacturing capabilities adds to our recent 90,000 sq. ft. expansion to support increased production across our Motor product vertical," said David Shan, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Massimo. "By implementing this industry leading automated manufacturing infrastructure, we hope to ensure Massimo can continue to deliver the same uncompromising quality, reliability, durability and performance our customers have come to expect, while simultaneously adding significant efficiencies and safety advantages to the production process. After assembly, accessorizing, and inspection on the new production line, our facility will be outfitted to efficiently palletize and shrink-wrap ATVs and UTVs, enabling the shipment of most orders to stores or distributors within three days.

"Our recent expansion efforts are aimed at enhancing manufacturing flexibility and increasing annual production. We believe with the increased operating efficiencies from the new automated assembly robot line, we can further enhance margins while continuing to grow our revenue and expand our product line with new models and capabilities," concluded Shan.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor.com and massimomarine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the use of proceeds thereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding the effect and installation of an automated vehicle assembly robot line, future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Registration Statement on Form S-1 for the initial public offering filed with the SEC and its other public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

