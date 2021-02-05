Massive Update for Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Released

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock has released a major v3.0 update for its massive-scale RTS game, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation. A complete overhaul of the game's balance, nothing is left untouched - this includes units, buildings, orbital abilities, and more.

"Game balance is constantly a work in progress," said Brian Clair, the VP of Publishing for Stardock who worked extensively on the update. "This version is huge - our major focus was game balance and performance optimization."

Both the Post Human Coalition and the Substrate factions have had their units and buildings carefully balanced against each other. Rather than just adjusting hit points and unit cost, v3.0 focuses on giving each unit a unique role to play. The AI has also been updated significantly, which should provide players with new and exciting challenges when playing against a computer opponent.

v3.0 brings a new benchmark, performance optimizations, and major improvements to visual effects. New maps, campaign adjustments, and much more are also included in the massive update.

"GPUs and CPUs are constantly evolving," said Clair. "We wanted to make sure that the benchmark evolved with it. We removed redundant units and armies, revised to show more unit types, and updated camera views and positions for an overall better look."

The v3.0 update is now available. To learn more, visit the forums. Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is 55% off through February 8th on Steam or Stardock. For more information, visit www.ashesgame.com.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/zV0fao1rRUs

Screenshots: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of PC games and desktop software founded in 1991 by nationally recognized technology expert Brad Wardell. Located in Michigan, Stardock is a powerful leader in video gaming and software development. Its PC games include Sins of a Solar Empire, Offworld Trading Company, Galactic Civilizations and Ashes of the Singularity.

About Oxide Games: Oxide Games is an independent digital entertainment studio focused on delivering revolutionary leaps in PC and console gaming. Its groundbreaking Nitrous engine provides industry-leading visuals and powers its first game, Ashes of the Singularity. Oxide Games is based in Timonium, Maryland. Learn more at www.oxidegames.com.

