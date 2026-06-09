MassPay Expands Stablecoin Payout Capabilities through Circle Payments Network (CPN) Managed Payments

Platform Enhances Support for Businesses Looking to Fund, Manage, and Pay Out Using Stablecoin Infrastructure - Powered by CPN Managed Payments

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MassPay, a global payouts platform that enables businesses to pay anyone, anywhere through a single integration, today announced an expanded offering through Circle Payments Network (CPN) Managed Payments, provided by Circle Internet Financial, LLC., an affiliate of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL).

Building on its existing integration with CPN, MassPay now leverages CPN Management Payments for stablecoin-enabled settlement. The integration enables MassPay customers to fund, manage, and send payouts using stablecoins, without directly managing digital assets or blockchain infrastructure.

CPN Managed Payments is a fully managed settlement solution that enables payment service providers (PSPs), ﬁntechs, banks and global enterprises to access the speed and eﬃciency of digital dollar-based settlement without holding or managing digital assets directly. It addresses key barriers to adoption by abstracting the complexity associated with digital asset management, enabling institutions to access these capabilities while continuing to operate within familiar ﬁnancial and compliance frameworks.

This expanded integration strengthens MassPay's ability to support businesses using stablecoins as part of their treasury or payout workflows. MassPay customers can now programmatically create and manage dedicated wallets, convert balances into USDC for treasury purposes, and initiate stablecoin payouts alongside existing options like bank transfers, debit cards, and digital wallets.

"The way businesses hold and move money is changing," said Ran Grushkowsky, CEO of MassPay. "More and more of our customers are holding stablecoins as a core part of how they manage their finances - not as an experiment, but as an everyday tool. By leveraging CPN Managed Payments, we can better support our customers holistically - from how they fund their accounts, to how they pay their people and partners, worldwide."

"MassPay's expanded use of Circle Payments Network Managed Payments shows payments companies are looking to bring faster, cheaper, and programmable money movement into their core payout operations," said Irfan Ganchi, SVP of Product Management, Payments at Circle. "By leveraging managed infrastructure through CPN, MassPay enables customers to access stablecoin-powered workflows without directly managing digital assets."

For businesses managing large, global payout operations, this integration supports more efficient cross-border payment workflows, particularly across corridors where traditional settlement processes can be slow or expensive. Stablecoin-enabled settlements can help reduce reliance on multiple intermediaries while improving the speed and predictability of payout operations. MassPay supports a broad range of payout methods - including bank transfers, debit cards, digital wallets, and stablecoin-native payouts - through a single integration. As stablecoins become a more standard part of how global businesses manage money, MassPay is positioned to support that shift with CPN Managed Payments. .

About MassPay

We care about your people getting paid, anywhere. MassPay is a leading global payout orchestration platform empowering businesses to move money instantly, compliantly, anywhere, at scale. With a single, easy-to-integrate API, MassPay enables businesses to make real-time payouts to payees via bank transfers, digital wallets, debit cards, cryptocurrency, or cash pickup. The platform combines instant settlement capabilities with embedded compliance and KYC features, ensuring a secure payout experience for marketplaces, direct sales organizations, content creator platforms, and any business that requires a reliable, scalable global payout solution. Learn more at masspay.io.

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SOURCE MassPay