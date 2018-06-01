Master New Techniques With The Vitamix Aer Disc Container

Compatible with all full-size Vitamix blenders, including Ascent® Series and Legacy Series machines, the container's innovative Aer disc features circular and oval cutouts. Rather than pureeing mixtures, the patent-pending Aer disc allows firmer ingredients to stay intact while extracting essential oils and juice. This allows air to incorporate into ingredients so that users can fine-tune delicate blends like creamy emulsions, light culinary foams and stiff whipped creams.

The Aer disc container is like a personal bar back, helping users make batches of handcrafted-quality cocktails in a fraction of the time. Unlike a typical blending container, it acts like a cocktail shaker, chilling drinks without crushing the ice. And for coffee connoisseurs, the Aer disc container can create hot- and cold-foam café drinks like the ones found in coffee shops. It's also perfect to create vegan versions of items like egg white cocktails or whipped cream, using aquafaba and cream of tartar.

"We know from customer feedback that Vitamix owners have different needs. Some use our high-performance blenders to simplify meal prep, while others want to experiment with recipes and take their cuisine to the next level," said Scott Hackman, vice president, Strategy, Brand and Marketing Operations at Vitamix. "With the Aer disc container, those users can create unique textures for anything from citrus juice for breakfast to chocolate mousse for dessert. The Aer disc breaks down ingredients just enough so that drinks and dishes include brilliant pops of flavor."

Initially launched for front- and back-of-house applications in restaurants and bars to rave reviews globally, Vitamix has decided to make the same technology available for consumers. From culinary foams to hollandaise sauces and craft cocktails, top chefs around the world are now using this same basic container designed specifically for commercial use.

The Aer disc container is available in a 48-ounce size and is made from durable, BPA-free Eastman Tritan™ copolyester. It is dishwasher safe and comes with a tamper to press ingredients toward the Aer disc.

For more information about the Aer disc container, visit vitamix.com.



About Vitamix

The Vitamix family of companies is privately held and family-owned and -operated. Founded in 1921, Vitamix manufactures high-performance blending equipment for home and commercial use. Its commercial customer list reads like a "Who's Who" of major restaurant chains, and gourmet chefs say their Vitamix machines are as important to them as their knives. The company developed the first true commercial blender in the early 1990s, which ignited the smoothie movement, and has been named the Best in Class Overall beverage blender for nine consecutive years by readers of Foodservice Equipment & Supplies magazine. Vitamix continues to win awards for innovation in its products, which are known worldwide for their performance, versatility and ease of use, and are found in approximately 130 countries. The company is headquartered in Olmsted Township, Ohio, near Cleveland. For more information, please visit www.vitamix.com.

