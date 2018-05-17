Master Spas Founder and CEO Inducted into the Greater Fort Wayne Business Hall of Fame

"I'm honored to be recognized by such an inspiring organization and to be included alongside some of the very best business leaders in our community," said Lauter. "I believe the work that Junior Achievement does to foster the next generation of entrepreneurs is incredibly impactful, so to be honored by them is really special."

After many years in the pool and spa industry, in 1996, Bob led the group that acquired the spa division of Fort Wayne Pools and catapulted that acquisition into the launch of Master Spas with the introduction of the luxurious Legend Series hot tubs. With a vast array of state-of-the-art features, the Legend Series quickly became one of the fastest growing hot tub brands in the market, spurring the development of a nationwide dealer network that today is worldwide.

With Bob at the helm, Master Spas' commitment to innovation and quality has propelled it to be recognized as a true pioneer in the hot tub industry. From becoming the first manufacturer to use waterline fiber-optic lighting in a spa, to introducing the first Spa Theater System, and revolutionizing the industry with the introduction of Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spas, Master Spas has always been focused on innovative luxury.

When asked about this year's hall of fame inductees, Lena Yarian, President of Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, said, "Bob Lauter exemplifies the attributes of a true entrepreneur. He was willing to take a risk, and through innovation, perseverance and hard work, built an amazingly successful business. Bob truly values his team and recognizes the importance they have played in the company's success. At the same time, he has made it a priority to give back to youth by working with his dealers to help build a new elementary school in Jamaica."

In addition to his groundbreaking work in the hot tub industry, Bob worked to weave a strong commitment to the community into the fiber of Master Spas. In 2010, Master Spas started the NAZ Project to fund an elementary school building in Jamaica for the NAZ Children's Centre. Master Spas continues its support and is now funding the development of a high school on the same campus. In Fort Wayne, Master Spas supports local youth through numerous programs with The Crossing and an internship program for local high school graduates and college students.

About Master Spas

Master Spas is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, 90 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Operating out of a state-of-the-art, 265,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on a 27-acre manufacturing campus, Master Spas is the largest portable spa, hot tub and swim spa manufacturer in the world with all products built in the U.S.A. The company's management team boasts more than 150 years of spa manufacturing success and one of the strongest track records in the industry. For more information, please visit: www.MasterSpas.com

