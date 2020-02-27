Master Spas releases video starring World Champion gymnast Aly Raisman

"Aly's approach to health and well-being embodies what it means for our customers to win their day," says Kevin Richards, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Master Spas. "It's not about winning medals. It's about getting active and staying active, and it's about being the best version of ourselves."

In the video, which was shot on location outside of Boston, Raisman emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach to wellness. She shares that recovering is just as important as the exercise.

"I work out to feel good, to feel energized, to be healthy, both physically and mentally," Raisman says. "The Master Spas swim spa gives me the ability to do a workout that is low in resistance, which is good for my body and mind. And to be able to do so in the backyard is very convenient."

Through her partnership with Master Spas as a brand ambassador, Raisman is encouraging people to find balance and take time for exercise and self-care. With a Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spa by Master Spas, the ideal swimming pool alternative, you can lead an active lifestyle and feel better doing it.

To watch the video, go to https://youtu.be/Ur1fK8YiAiU. For more information about Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spas, go to MichaelPhelpsSwimSpa.com.

About Master Spas

Master Spas is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, 90 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Operating out of a state-of-the-art, 460,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on a 33-acre manufacturing campus, Master Spas is the largest swim spa manufacturer in the world, and largest portable hot tub manufacturer that makes 100% of our product in the USA. The company's executive team boasts more than 150 years of spa manufacturing success and one of the strongest track records in the industry. For more information, please visit: www.MasterSpas.com.

