Mastercam Acquires FASTech

TOLLAND, Conn., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik announces the acquisition of the business of the American company FASTech, which will be part of Mastercam, the world's leading CAD/CAM software provider. The acquisition has been completed as an asset acquisition. FASTech, Inc., a valued Mastercam channel partner serving customers in Ohio and eastern Kentucky.

"Integrating FASTech into Mastercam reinforces our commitment to providing manufacturers with unmatched support." Post this Sandvik announces the acquisition of the business of the American company FASTech, which will be part of Mastercam, the world’s leading CAD/CAM software provider.

This acquisition marks an important milestone in Mastercam's mission to shape the future of manufacturing. For over 30 years, FASTech has been a trusted partner in delivering best-in-class solutions and supporting manufacturers. By integrating FASTech's expertise and regional insights, Mastercam strengthens its ability to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to customers in the region.

"Integrating FASTech into Mastercam reinforces our commitment to providing manufacturers with unmatched support and industry-leading CAD/CAM solutions," said Russ Bukowski, Interim President of Mastercam. "This acquisition allows us to build even closer relationships with customers in the Midwest region of the United States, ensuring their success in an evolving manufacturing landscape."

Driving Innovation Through Growth

Mastercam's growth strategy combines organic advancements with targeted acquisitions to expand our capabilities and provide industry-leading solutions. As part of Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions' portfolio, Mastercam continues to empower manufacturers globally with advanced solutions, connected processes, and unparalleled support.

For more information, contact Michelle Nemeth, Marketing Specialist, phone: 860.875.5006, fax: 860.872.1565, or email: [email protected].

About Mastercam

Shaping the Future of Manufacturing®, Mastercam is the world's leading provider of CAD/CAM solutions. As part of Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions, we empower manufacturers to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and drive innovation. With a global network of channel partners and an extensive developer community, Mastercam continues to set industry standards by delivering comprehensive, connected solutions across the manufacturing enterprise. We lead the way with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. Discover more at www.mastercam.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and join the conversation with #mastercam.

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 127 billion in about 170 countries within continuing operations.

Phone: 800.228.2877 Outside USA: +1 860.875.5006 Fax: +1 860.872.1565 www.mastercam.com Mastercam 671 Old Post Road Tolland, Connecticut 06084 USA

SOURCE Mastercam