Mastercam Strengthens U.S. Market Presence Through Strategic CAM Business Acquisition

TOLLAND, Conn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam, the world's leading CAD/CAM software provider and part of the Sandvik Group, announced the completion of a strategic acquisition to strengthen its market presence across key U.S. states. The company has acquired the CAM business line of MLC CAD Systems, a longtime channel partner with decades of CAD/CAM industry expertise.

Integrating Regional Knowledge for Enhanced Customer Support

MLC CAD Systems has served as a trusted Mastercam Channel Partner for over 40 years, delivering comprehensive CAD/CAM solutions and technical support to manufacturers in the Western and Southwestern parts of the United States. This acquisition integrates MLC CAD Systems' deep regional knowledge and customer relationships directly into Mastercam's operations, enhancing service delivery and responsiveness across these strategic markets. MLC CAD Systems will continue to collaborate with Mastercam as a technical solutions provider, with a focus on other complementary suite of design and manufacturing solutions.

"This isn't just about growth—it's about building stronger connections with manufacturers throughout the Western and Southwestern United States," said Russ Bukowski, President of Mastercam. "By bringing together MLC CAD Systems' CAM know-how and Mastercam's worldwide reach, we're making sure customers get quicker, more personalized support that truly fits their needs."

Setting a New Standard for Localized Support

This acquisition represents Mastercam's commitment to providing unparalleled local customer support and service excellence as a key market differentiator. By transitioning from a traditional channel partner model to direct operations in these regions, Mastercam can now offer customers immediate access to technical expertise, accelerated problem resolution, and customized training programs delivered by in-market specialists who understand local manufacturing requirements and industry practices.

Driving Growth Through Strategic Integration

This move aligns with Mastercam's broader growth objectives of combining organic innovation with targeted acquisitions to expand market reach and enhance customer service capabilities. As part of Sandvik's digital manufacturing portfolio, Mastercam continues to advance connected manufacturing processes and provide comprehensive support to manufacturers worldwide.

About Mastercam



Mastercam, part of Sandvik Group, is the world's leading CAD/CAM software for manufacturing, trusted by over 450,000 installations worldwide. Since 1983, we have empowered shops of every size to tackle the toughest machining challenges—from aerospace breakthroughs to life-saving medical components. With relentless innovation, global support, and a commitment to education, Mastercam transforms complexity into confidence. Mastercam: Challenge Accepted. Discover more at www.mastercam.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and join the conversation with #mastercam.

About Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability, and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining, and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offerings include equipment, tools, services, and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation, and rock processing. In 2024, the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 123 billion in about 150 countries within continuing operations.

