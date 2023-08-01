Mastercam Acquires Post Processor Developer, Postability

News provided by

Mastercam

01 Aug, 2023, 11:15 ET

TOLLAND, Conn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik announced today the acquisition of Canadian company, Postability, which will be part of Mastercam, the world's #1 CAM Software. Postability is a bespoke software development firm developing NC post processors for Mastercam.

Continue Reading

"The addition of Postability's post processing technology makes industry-preferred solutions more accessible to Mastercam users around the world," says Mastercam President and CEO, Meghan West. "This acquisition enables Mastercam to further support our customers by integrating best-in-class post processing technology along with improved responsiveness and technical support."

The acquisition of Postability adds talent, technology, and diversity to Mastercam's ecosystem of solutions. Postability's solutions and support are recognized as best-in-class and will now be accessible globally through Mastercam's robust Reseller channel. With the addition of Postability, Mastercam users will have the opportunity to acquire a broader range of post processing technology with excellent support and responsiveness.

Jodi Spall, owner of Postability, states, "We are very excited to sign this agreement of acquisition with Mastercam and Sandvik. Joining the Mastercam team will enable us to bring our technology to more Mastercam users around the world."

Mastercam has no plans to change relationships with any external vendors, customers, or support solutions as a result of this acquisition.

Mastercam continues to Shape the Future of Manufacturing. Mastercam is committed to expanding the tools available in the Mastercam ecosystem through organic growth and acquisitions.

About Mastercam 
Founded in 1983, Mastercam is headquartered in Tolland, Connecticut, with corporate offices in China. Mastercam is a suite of CAD/CAM software created to reduce production time and expense with efficient machining strategies and advanced toolpath technologies like Accelerated Finishing™ and Dynamic Motion™. Mastercam is the world's #1 CAM software, with more than 300,000 installations in industries such as moldmaking, automotive, medical, aerospace, consumer products, education, and prototyping. It is distributed through an international channel of authorized Mastercam Resellers in 75 countries, providing localized sales, training, and support for 2- through 5-axis routing, milling, and turning; 2- and 4-axis wire EDM; 2D and 3D design; surface and solid modeling; artistic relief cutting; and Swiss machining. For more information, visit www.mastercam.com.     

Contact: Michelle Nemeth
Phone: (860) 875-5006
Fax: (860) 872-1565
[email protected]

SOURCE Mastercam

