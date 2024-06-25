Mastercam Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to the Organization

TOLLAND, Conn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam, the leading global provider of CAM software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicolas Le Moigne to the position of Chief Revenue Officer, effective June 4. Nicolas, who previously served as Vice President of Sales at Mastercam, will now lead sales, marketing, customer success, and commercial strategy teams to drive significant revenue growth and expand Mastercam's market presence.

Mastercam, the leading global provider of CAM software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicolas Le Moigne to the position of Chief Revenue Officer.

Nicolas brings 24 years of experience in the CAD/CAM industry, spanning technical roles, sales, and management. Based in Brittany, France, he continues his journey with Mastercam, leveraging his deep industry knowledge and strategic vision to build on the company's success.

"I'm honored to have been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer at such a pivotal time for Mastercam," said Le Moigne. "I look forward to working with our talented team to tackle daily challenges, implement forward-thinking strategies, and deliver exceptional value to our customers. As a leader in the CNC industry, it is also crucial for Mastercam to inspire the next generation of machinists, programmers, and engineers."

Susan Brandt, President of Mastercam, comments, "Nicolas' exceptional leadership skills and extensive CAD/CAM experience are invaluable assets for Mastercam's growth in the manufacturing industry. This strategic move will enhance our market leadership and propel Mastercam to new heights of success and innovation."

For more information, contact Michelle Nemeth, Marketing Specialist, phone: 860.875.5006, fax: 860.872.1565, or email: [email protected].

About Mastercam

Shaping the Future of Manufacturing®, Mastercam is the world's leading provider of CAD/CAM solutions. We empower manufacturers to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and drive innovation. With a global network of resellers and an extensive developer community, Mastercam continues to set industry standards by delivering comprehensive, connected solutions across the manufacturing enterprise. We lead the way with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. Discover more at www.mastercam.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and

join the conversation with #mastercam.

SOURCE Mastercam