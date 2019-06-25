MasterClass Announces #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author David Baldacci to Teach Mystery and Thriller Writing

"David has mastered the craft of writing suspense-filled thrillers using realistic plot lines threaded with conspiracy theories," said David Rogier, Co-Founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Beyond the fundamentals of writing suspense, David's MasterClass also offers students an insider account of the publishing industry at large. We are thrilled to bring our members David's story of passion and perseverance."

Lawyer turned novelist, David Baldacci is internationally regarded as one of the most prolific mystery writers of our time. Baldacci's debut novel, "Absolute Power", was highly acclaimed winning several awards including the Southern Writers Guild's Gold Medal Award for Best Mystery/Thriller. Baldacci has since continued to captivate audiences worldwide in over 80 countries with 38 published national and international best-selling adult novels translated in 45 different languages. He has also written seven novels for younger readers and several of his works have been adapted for film and television. Baldacci is a committed philanthropist, co-founding his family's Wish You Well Foundation®, which supports family and adult literacy in the United States by fostering and promoting the development and expansion of literacy and educational programs.

"Real life events have always served as a massive source of inspiration when developing my manuscripts," said David Baldacci. "In my MasterClass, I break down how to approach and identify sources as well as share edited manuscripts, editorial letters and stories of working with literary agents. I want to share what I've learned throughout my career to dispel any doubts of pursuing a career in writing."

For aspiring writers, thriller enthusiasts and writing hobbyists, Baldacci's course offers technical advice and personal anecdotes. The course takes the students through the entire process of writing a thriller novel: creating characters based on intel and resources, ideating and pacing storylines, drafting an outline, selecting an editor and working with publishers. Students will not only leave with writing fundamentals and specific tools for creating fictional suspense stories but will also gain encouragement that a career change is possible from hearing Baldacci's inspiring personal journey from lawyer to writer.

MasterClass continues to expand and grow its catalogue of categories, bringing leading instructors to its engaged base of subscribers. MasterClass provides a library of educational, inspiring, and engaging content you can't find anywhere else. With more than 60 classes that dive into processes, techniques, and philosophies, MasterClass helps students progress more rapidly towards their own mastery, explore new passions, and learn new skills. It offers a unique learning experience—including video lessons, course materials, peer interaction, and more. Students can subscribe for unlimited access to all new and existing classes through the All-Access Pass for $180 per year, or enroll in an individual class for a one-time purchase of $90. The course can be accessed online at www.masterclass.com , the MasterClass mobile app for iOS and Android , and Apple TV.

ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Founded in 2015, MasterClass started with the idea that everyone should have "access to genius." The online education platform provides affordable, engaging, and inspirational online classes taught by world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best.

For more information, please visit www.masterclass.com .

