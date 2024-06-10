MasterClass Announces 3-Part Series: Food, Stories, and Connections With José Andrés

The award-winning chef and humanitarian brings members on a rich exploration of food, including the origins of iconic dishes and the joys of communal cooking

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced that globally acclaimed chef and humanitarian José Andrés will teach a three-part Original Series on the importance of understanding each other through food and using it to bring people together. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

José Andrés for MasterClass

In this class, Andrés will share the history and stories behind some of his favorite dishes, teaching members the significance that food has had in bringing together different groups over generations. The series breaks the mold of traditional how-to cooking tutorials, inviting members to discover how food is meant to be shared, rejoiced over and used as a connection point. Andrés, alongside nine esteemed guests, will explore culinary traditions and discuss the influences that have shaped some iconic American dishes. Members will learn how to bake a pie fit for the White House, make dishes with deep cultural roots, and appreciate the many ways the immigrant-influenced culinary movement continues to thrive.

"Food has an incredible way of bringing people together. That's why I'm always talking about building longer tables—because there is no better way to experience and celebrate our differences than by sharing a meal," Andrés said. "The recipes we make are full of rich history and stories, all we need to do is listen. My new class on MasterClass will take members back through history and help them embrace the power of food to connect with family and friends."

Andrés, an internationally acclaimed chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian, is renowned for his culinary innovation, advocacy for food sustainability, and philanthropic endeavors. With a career spanning decades, he has garnered widespread recognition for his diverse portfolio of award-winning restaurants across the globe, each offering unique dining experiences that celebrate the rich tapestry of flavors and cultures. Through his culinary mastery and philanthropic initiatives, Andrés continues to inspire and uplift communities worldwide, demonstrating the profound power of food to unite and nourish.

Embed & view the trailer here: https://youtu.be/So2SyHxpuVQ

Download stills here: https://classlaunch.masterclass.com/dam/spaces/007c4fe273a84bb881d35c8dfed72b00

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world's best so you can become your best. In as little as 10 minutes, you can gain new skills that can be applied immediately. With an annual membership, you get unlimited access to 200+ instructors and classes through flexible formats for any way you like to learn. Shift the way you see and experience the world through a wide range of subjects, including business and leadership, writing, cooking, acting, sports and more. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Get negotiation tactics from Chris Voss. Learn how to navigate relationships with Esther Perel or make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson. Original Series provides a new way to learn through quick, highly engaging episodic stories designed to change the way members see the world. With MasterClass at Work , companies can develop durable skills that transform employees into future-ready leaders through cinematic lessons and life-changing stories taught by the world's best. Each MasterClass offering is available at home or on the go on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices.

Media Contact:

Susan Portman, MasterClass

[email protected]

SOURCE MasterClass