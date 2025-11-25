MasterClass Launches Cyberwarfare: The Front Line Is You to Help Members Stay Safe in the Age of Digital Attacks

Learn how to outsmart hackers with practical tactics and simple daily habits that keep accounts, devices, and households secure

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced the launch of Cyberwarfare: The Front Line Is You. Taught by Chris Krebs, former head of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; Paul M. Nakasone, retired four-star U.S. Army general and former National Security Agency director; and Nicole Perlroth, journalist and bestselling author of This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends, the class gives members the tools they need to protect themselves against a rapidly evolving digital threat landscape - one now accelerated by artificial intelligence. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

This class teaches members how to think like cyber defenders, not victims. Through real-world examples—from ransomware attacks that crippled hospitals to Russian operations that shut down pipelines—members will see how invisible digital battles unfold and what can be done to stop them. Perloth explains how AI is transforming the threat landscape, enabling criminals to scan for vulnerabilities, create deepfakes, and automate attacks at unprecedented speed, and Krebs and Nakasone share how everyday household items like Wi-FI routers and baby monitors can be targets for cybercriminals. Together, they reveal how individuals can adopt simple habits to stop the kinds of tactics used by global hackers.

"You don't need to be a tech expert to protect yourself," said Krebs. "Cybersecurity isn't about paranoia, it's about preparation. This class helps members develop daily habits and mindsets to stay safe online and in life."

Members will walk away from the class knowing how to:

Secure their finances by recognizing how attackers infiltrate inboxes and fake legitimate email chains to steal money or reroute wire transfers. Members learn how to verify payment details through trusted channels, spot subtle changes in tone or formatting, and secure financial and email accounts.

by recognizing how attackers infiltrate inboxes and fake legitimate email chains to steal money or reroute wire transfers. Members learn how to verify payment details through trusted channels, spot subtle changes in tone or formatting, and secure financial and email accounts. Avoid getting deepfaked , with steps for limiting their digital footprint. Just 15 seconds of recorded audio is enough to replicate a voice using AI. Setting family code words and avoiding voice-based voicemail greetings can help prevent exploitation.

, with steps for limiting their digital footprint. Just 15 seconds of recorded audio is enough to replicate a voice using AI. Setting family code words and avoiding voice-based voicemail greetings can help prevent exploitation. Stop identity theft by understanding how attackers exploit recycled passwords and craft convincing phishing emails. Recognizing red flags, creating unique logins for each account and verifying links before clicking are key tactics for defense.

by understanding how attackers exploit recycled passwords and craft convincing phishing emails. Recognizing red flags, creating unique logins for each account and verifying links before clicking are key tactics for defense. Protect their families by recognizing how common household devices—like baby monitors, smart speakers, Wi-Fi routers, and even cars—can become entry points for hackers. They'll learn how to close those gaps with stronger passwords, firmware updates and basic network hygiene.

by recognizing how common household devices—like baby monitors, smart speakers, Wi-Fi routers, and even cars—can become entry points for hackers. They'll learn how to close those gaps with stronger passwords, firmware updates and basic network hygiene. Adapt to AI's speed and scale by learning how automation is accelerating attacks faster than humans can react. Members gain insight into how AI is scanning the internet for weaknesses, launching coordinated assaults in seconds, and forcing defenders to rethink how they secure data, networks, and daily habits.

