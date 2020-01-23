MasterClass Announces Acclaimed Chef and Restaurateur Gabriela Cámara to Teach Mexican Cooking

"Gabriela not only modernized Mexican cuisine, she brought it to a global audience," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Her class is more than recipes and how-tos – it's a look at the key ingredients and flavors that form the foundation of Mexican cooking."

Cámara is the chef and the restaurateur behind Contramar and Entremar in Mexico City, as well as Cala in San Francisco and the co-chef of Onda in Los Angeles. When she opened Contramar in 1998, she revolutionized Mexican cuisine, largely inspired by her passion for seafood and sustainability. Cámara has since spent the past 20+ years establishing herself as one of the most successful and innovative minds in the culinary industry. In addition to being recognized by her peers as a two-time James Beard Award semi-finalist, her success has been driven by her consistently refreshing takes on traditional dishes, including her fan-favorite Pescado a la Talla served Contramar-style, which has been hailed as a must-try when visiting Mexico City. Cámara's expertise goes beyond cooking, as she has dedicated her career to leading kitchens and restaurants that promote sustainability and minimize waste.

"I grew up in a family where food was the reason for being together, whether cooking in the kitchen, eating or sitting around the table," said Cámara. "My MasterClass is for anyone who's interested in food. You don't have to be an expert, but I hope my recipes can serve as a guide to create food that brings people together."

Cámara's MasterClass will introduce cooks of all levels to the flavors, ingredients and dishes of Mexican cuisine, building into easy-to-follow recipes that honor tradition while contemporizing classic dishes. Using corn as a canvas, Cámara provides background on the importance and nutritional value of corn and how to use masa to make the most important staple of Mexican meals, tortillas. Using masa and the tortilla press that her mom gifted her as a child, Cámara rolls, presses and cooks fresh tortillas. She teaches how to make established, authentic dishes like tamales, tacos al pastor and huevos rancheros, as well as simple and foundational recipes such as fresh salsas, refried beans and an adobo rub. Cámara also covers fish sustainability while making some of Contramar's most popular dishes – Pescado a la Talla and Tostadas de Atún. She explains the genesis of the tuna tostada and its fusion of Mexican, Italian and Japanese influences, and shares tips on selecting fresh fish. MasterClass members will walk away with a better understanding of Mexican culture, through the lens of exciting new recipes that can be tried at home.

Cámara's MasterClass joins the 75+ classes taught by world-renowned instructors on culinary arts, photography, writing, performance, and much more. Each MasterClass has digestible video lessons sized to fit into any part of your day and cinematic visuals with close-up, hands-on demonstrations that make you feel one-on-one with the instructor. The All-Access Pass gives you access to every MasterClass and new ones as they launch. Learn on the go with mobile apps or in the comfort of your home with Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV. Subscribe to greatness at MasterClass.com .

Founded in 2015, MasterClass makes it possible for anyone to learn from the best.

