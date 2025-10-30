MasterClass Announces AI Strategy at Work: How to Become Indispensable

Led by futurist Amy Webb, this class guides members through the strategies, tools, and mindset needed to thrive in a workplace reshaped by automation and generative AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced AI Strategy at Work: How to Become Indispensable, to help professionals evolve their workflows alongside AI and lead with confidence in a rapidly changing workplace. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

Conor Grennan, Amy Webb, and Nichol Bradford for MasterClass.

Building on the success of Achieve More With GenAI, the first AI class from MasterClass, AI Strategy at Work offers members a deeper, more strategic perspective on how to use AI to advance their careers. Led by futurist Amy Webb, CEO of Future Today Strategy Group and adjunct professor at NYU Stern School of Business, alongside Conor Grennan, NYU Stern's chief AI architect, and Nichol Bradford, Executive-In-Residence, AI and Human Intelligence expert at The Society for Human Resource Management and Founder of Human+Tech Week, the class gives members the tools to anticipate change, adapt with confidence and treat AI as a strategic partner—not a threat. Across eight lessons, members learn to audit their roles using custom-built GPTs, integrate tools like Gemini and ChatGPT into smarter workflows, apply what-if scenario planning to navigate uncertainty, and reframe AI anxiety into a competitive edge.

Key lessons from the class include:

Reimagine your career with scenario thinking: Use frameworks like what-if planning and time cones to anticipate shifts before they become a reality.

Use frameworks like what-if planning and time cones to anticipate shifts before they become a reality. Make AI a strategic coworker, not just a tool: Optimize workflows by integrating AI into everyday tasks. Use tools like custom GPTs, ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude to enhance decision-making, creativity and efficiency.

Optimize workflows by integrating AI into everyday tasks. Use tools like custom GPTs, ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude to enhance decision-making, creativity and efficiency. Audit your role for AI readiness: Conduct a skills audit using AI and O*NET data to identify which parts of the job are ripe for automation and where to focus time for the greatest impact.

Conduct a skills audit using AI and O*NET data to identify which parts of the job are ripe for automation and where to focus time for the greatest impact. Catch AI blind spots before they catch you: Apply chain-of-thought prompting and output validation techniques to spot hallucinations, detect bias and ensure AI outputs serve goals.

Apply chain-of-thought prompting and output validation techniques to spot hallucinations, detect bias and ensure AI outputs serve goals. Stand out in a world of sameness: Cultivate "taste"—a blend of deep work, original thinking and discernment—to rise above automated outputs and create work that is distinct, thoughtful and irreplaceable.

"AI isn't coming, it's already here, and it's reshaping every industry. This class is about helping members stop playing catch-up and start thinking like strategists," Webb said. "Whether they're mid-career professionals or just starting out, members will learn how to think critically about working alongside AI in the future. The goal is to offer a new way of thinking, one that makes them not just relevant but indispensable."

