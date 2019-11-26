MasterClass Announces Beauty Icon Bobbi Brown to Teach Makeup and Beauty

"Through her approach of celebrating natural beauty, Bobbi redefined the makeup and beauty industry," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Bobbi is a fantastic teacher. She's vulnerable, honest, funny and a true master."

As a professional makeup artist, Brown started by creating 10 simple lipsticks that evolved into Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. At a time when stark contours and shiny red lips were in fashion, Brown revolutionized the beauty industry and designed cosmetics to highlight a woman's natural look. In 1995, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics was acquired by The Estée Lauder Companies, where Brown served as Chief Creative Officer, building a billion-dollar brand. Brown left Bobbi Brown Cosmetics in October 2016, and, since then, has returned to her roots as an entrepreneur with a focus on life and wellness. She's authored nine beauty and wellness books, launched her lifestyle brand Beauty Evolution and accompanying editorial site, justBOBBI.com and EVOLUTION_18, a line of wellness and beauty, ingestible products. She has received the Glamour Woman of the Year Award, The Fashion Group International Night of Stars Beauty Award and The Jackie Robinson Foundation's ROBIE Humanitarian Award. She was appointed by President Obama to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiation, and has been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

"Makeup has the power to not only enhance your natural beauty, but change the way you feel about yourself. It's about looking like yourself and feeling better," said Brown. "I hope students walk away from my MasterClass with the understanding that makeup doesn't have to be complicated, and once you master a few simple techniques, you can then layer in your own creativity and style."

Brown's MasterClass will offer an in-depth look at her beauty philosophy and the path she took to get there. Through step-by-step makeup tutorials, Brown demonstrates how to achieve a range of looks for different ages and skin tones and tips for enhancing your natural beauty. Whether you're just starting to experiment with makeup or are an aspiring makeup artist, students will learn tips and techniques from matching and applying foundation to using tinted moisturizer, how to play up your eyes — including a smoky eye — how to perfect a statement lip and correctly fill in your brows. Brown will also coach students through a one-minute makeup routine, workplace appropriate looks and how to transition from day-to-night.

