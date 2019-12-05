MasterClass Announces Best-Selling Essayist and Storyteller David Sedaris to Teach Storytelling and Humor

"With multiple best-selling books, sold out national tours, and sought-after essays in The New Yorker and on NPR, David is hands down one of the most cherished humorists today," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In his MasterClass, his signature honesty comes through as he teaches members how to embrace curiosity, find stories in their everyday lives and continuously workshop their words."

Sedaris is one of America's most prolific and beloved entertainers, with his sharp wit and unique voice appearing across a range of books, comedy, television programs and radio. Known most prominently for his collections of essays, his books have sold more than 12 million copies worldwide and have been translated into over 25 languages. Among his most notable works are "Me Talk Pretty One Day," "Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim," "When You Are Engulfed in Flames," "Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls," and "Calypso" – all of which appeared on the New York Times Best Seller list. In addition to his essays, Sedaris has lent his voice to the narration of his own audiobooks, as well as the readings of his works on National Public Radio, This American Life, and various TV programs. Beyond broadcast appearances, he has also taken his readings to the public, touring in more than 90 cities annually to fans across the world.

"The world – your world and mine – is constantly changing, and the ways you experience it, from your mood to your innate emotions, all contribute to your overall instincts," said Sedaris. "My hope with this MasterClass is to show you how to tap into that instinct...to use the inspiring, strange, and wild influences around you to craft stories that are deeply and authentically yours."

Sedaris' MasterClass is ideal for fans of his work, writers, creators and students of comedy and humor. Created through the lens of his belief that "life feels like a story," the class will push students to unlock the inspiration in their everyday lives and relationships. In his MasterClass, Sedaris will teach students how to ask better questions, craft an effective opening and write a story that doesn't just stop, but ends. He will also share tips on how to make yourself relatable in essays, and how to structure the humor and content so that audiences can find something to connect to. Students will walk away with a deeper understanding of how they can develop their own experiences into essays and ultimately test essays in front of an audience. The class also includes a one-on-one conversation with his sister, Lisa Sedaris, as well as readings of unpublished rough diary entries – including his essay "Active Shooter" – and an exclusive look at his workshop process and a public reading in Cleveland.

Sedaris' MasterClass joins the 70+ classes taught by world-renowned instructors on culinary arts, photography, writing, performance, and much more. Each MasterClass has digestible video lessons sized to fit into any part of your day and cinematic visuals with close-up, hands-on demonstrations that make you feel one-on-one with the instructor. The All-Access Pass gives you access to every MasterClass and new ones as they launch. Learn on the go with mobile apps or in the comfort of your home with Apple TV. Subscribe to greatness at MasterClass.com .

