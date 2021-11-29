MasterClass Announces Bill Nye to Teach Science and Problem-Solving

"With more than 40 years of experience as an educator, Bill has taught millions how science can be used to solve the world's problems," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In his class he will explain how science can address any challenge, from how to tie knots to larger-scale global threats like climate change, empowering members to think like a scientist and use science to solve problems that can impact the world."

Mixing scientific explanations that he has never shared before with meaningful discussions and impactful demonstrations, Nye will teach members his principles for filtering and verifying information, combating science-induced fear and living with optimism in order to solve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. From interactive holograms and ghost stories to a personal tale of a life-changing bee sting, Nye will detail the importance of how small things can lead to big ideas, and how discrepant events are opportunities for exploration. Using critical mental tools such as the "Upside-Down Pyramid of Design," Nye will break down the way anyone can take on societal issues by turning "nerd ideas" into "nerd action." Nye will apply his scientific philosophy to the world's current battle with climate change and offer members insights into his research, perspective on a solution and equip them with the necessary guidance to take action at all levels of involvement. Members will walk away with a richer understanding and appreciation for science and feel empowered to "think scientifically, act globally."

"Science is a guiding star that can lead us to an optimistic future," said Nye. "Through science, I've learned a new way of understanding the world and I'm excited to share my approach with members to not only help them solve problems in their daily lives but to improve the world."

Bill Nye is one of the most recognizable educators and influential television personalities for his work as the host and star of Bill Nye the Science Guy, which has won 19 Emmy Awards, seven of which are credited directly to Nye. He has been awarded with six honorary doctorates with degrees in science and pedagogy from notable institutions such as John Hopkins University in 2008, Willamette University in 2011 and Rutgers University in 2015. Nye was also recognized by the American Humanist Association with the Humanist of the Year Award in 2010. He has authored more than a dozen books, including Everything All at Once (2017) and Bill Nye's Great Big World of Science (2020). Nye is celebrated for the prominent footprint he has left on the science community, and he is committed to making science something that is not only captivating and empowering, but accessible to all. As such, he has dedicated the past 40-plus years to educating the masses about the possibilities afforded by science.

Embed & view the trailer here: https://youtu.be/GFiQB6Lbi-U

Download stills here: https://brandfolder.com/s/tzjsgvtnqnbnqkc97f7zrbh

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

MasterClass is the streaming platform where the world's best come together so anyone, anywhere, can learn from and be inspired by their knowledge and stories. With an annual membership, members get unprecedented access to 150+ instructors and classes across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Nas' recording studio and Gordon Ramsay's kitchen, and go behind the big screen with James Cameron. Design your career with Elaine Welteroth, get ready to win with Lewis Hamilton, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn and discover at a pace that best serves your lifestyle—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge. Cinematic visuals and close-up demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable class guides help reinforce your learning. For those looking to learn by doing, Sessions by MasterClass offers a structured, 30-day curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an engaged community of peers. Stream thousands of lessons on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices.

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial

Follow Bill Nye:

Twitter @BillNye

Instagram @BillNye

Media Contact:

Alyssa Bergerson, MasterClass

[email protected]

SOURCE MasterClass

Related Links

www.masterclass.com

