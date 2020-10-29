MasterClass Announces Class on the Power of Persuasion

"Daniel has an incredible knack for taking complex concepts and making them practical and engaging," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In his MasterClass, he uses years of scientific study and research to change the way we think about sales and persuasion and teach members how these skills can be used to achieve better outcomes in any situation."

Pink is the author of four New York Times bestsellers including Drive, When, A Whole New Mind and To Sell Is Human. His provocative books share wisdom on human behavior, business and creativity and have sold more than 3 million copies worldwide. In addition to his successful career as an author, Pink was host and co-executive producer of the National Geographic TV series Crowd Control, which used behavioral science principles and design to explore and explain human nature. Prior to starting his solo career, Pink held multiple positions in politics, including serving as the chief speechwriter for Vice President Al Gore.

"We're all in the business of selling and persuading, and you want to learn how to do it well," Pink said. "In my MasterClass, I will show you how to communicate effectively and cultivate a meaningful connection because when it's done right, successful selling and persuasion makes the other person's life better and makes the world better."

In his MasterClass, Pink will reframe how members think about sales and persuasion, showing the applicability of these essential skills in everyday life, from persuading your child to influencing a group of people. His belief is that the world has changed dramatically in recent years, but our understanding of sales and persuasion has not changed with it. Using tactics grounded in years of research and scientific study, Pink will teach members a human approach to sales, showing the importance of operating with morality and authentic connection to achieve better outcomes. Demonstrating his techniques for the first time ever, he will show members how to persuade by finding common ground and using cognitive biases to their advantage. Building off that foundation, he will outline new sales skills such as attuning yourself to others to create a connection, framing your message to get people to act and becoming self-motivated. Members will also learn a variety of ways to pitch ideas, products and themselves and bounce back from rejection. Members will leave the class inspired not only to use these techniques in their professional lives, but to see the power of these tactics in their everyday personal interactions.

